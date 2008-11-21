The Movie Review: 'Twilight'

The soggy adaptation of the vampire-lit phenom is for converts only.

Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) is the new kid in town. (To anyone out there mentally cuing up the Eagles: Please stop.) When her mom (Sarah Clarke) decided to uproot from Phoenix and hit the road with her dorky, minor-league ballplayer new husband, Bella did the only sensible thing and opted to move to the tiny hamlet of Forks, Washington, to live with her dad (Billy Burke), the local police chief. It’s an okay town--pleasant diner, friendly neighbors--but the weather’s a drag (so wet the sod of dad’s lawn creeps right out into the street), and mysterious, fatal “animal attacks” are an occasional inconvenience.

Bella’s more immediate horror, though, is Forks High School, where the overeager editor of the school paper (Justin Chon) wants to do a front-page feature on her, and her awkward efforts at volleyball nearly cripple a genial jock (Michael Welch). Both boys gradually become interested in the beautiful Bella, as do the girls (Anna Kendrick, Christian Serratos) interested in them. They needn’t worry though, as Bella only has eyes for smoldering loner Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).

Twilight, Catherine Hardwicke’s adaptation of the first of Stephanie Meyer’s derangingly successful tween novels, takes this most-familiar of adolescent sagas and adds an only-slightly-less-familiar twist. Perfect boy that he is, Edward nonetheless has some odd habits. He’s never around on those (infrequent) days when it’s sunny. He has an inhuman aptitude for brooding. He never eats. He wears odd, colored contact lenses and enough hair product to buttress a cathedral. His skin is a pale, post-mortem blue, and he is deathly cold to the touch. Taken together, these clues are clear: Edward is either a vampire or the member of an ’80s Europop band--and what would the latter be doing in tiny Forks?

Although there is nothing in her back story to suggest that she was raised Mennonite or home-schooled by anthropologist parents in the jungles of Borneo, Bella evidently has been so insulated from all forms of pop culture that she does not recognize this Most Conspicuous Vampire Ever (nor his equally conspicuous adoptive vampire parents and siblings) until, following the hints of a Native American friend (Taylor Lautner), she consults a book of indigenous legends. (The friend’s tribe are “wolf people”--hint, hint--who’ve never gotten along with Edward’s kind. But that’s fodder for the sequel.)