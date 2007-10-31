Even before he became the subject of scandal, Cianci demonstrated a knack for marketing both his city and himself. When he became mayor in 1974 (ironically, running as "the anti-corruption candidate"), he was just a 33-year-old prosecutor overseeing a dying factory town ("When I became mayor, even the Bible society was moving out!" he exclaims). But, in myriad small ways, he revitalized the city, once known as the "armpit of New England," and turned Providence--and himself--into a brand. He installed gondolas along the Woonasquatucket River, expanded the city's mounted police force ("Talk about good relations. When was the last time you saw anybody pet a police car?"), and marketed his "Mayor's Own" marinara sauce. Less than a year after taking office, Cianci was a bona fide star, taking meetings with Gerald Ford at the White House and introducing Texas Governor John Connally at the 1976 Republican Convention.

But, eventually, Cianci's individual brand became too big to be contained by his party, and, in 1982, he left the GOP and became an independent. Soon after, the charismatic mayor ran afoul of the law. In 1984, he was forced to resign after pleading no contest to assaulting a man he suspected of having an affair with his ex-wife, reportedly using an ashtray, a fireplace log, and a lit cigarette. Then, as now, Cianci launched a radio show that kept him "part of the public discourse." The radio studio was "Cianci's Elba," in the words of biographer Stanton. Six years later, he ran again for mayor and won over the objections of state lawmakers who had passed a constitutional amendment (termed the "Buddy Amendment") prohibiting anyone with a felony conviction from holding public office within three years of their conviction, parole, or probation.

Lunch with Cianci is like a scene out of "The Sopranos." We enter a swank Italian restaurant downtown and join a round table in the back with six beefy men smoking cigarettes and polishing off a bottle of wine. "Mr. Mayor!" one of them yells, laughs all around. I ask one of the gentlemen what he does for a living. "I eat lunch," he replies.

When he's not holding court on the radio, Cianci continues to hold court here at the Capriccio Restaurant, with its high-backed chairs and smoke-filled rooms. "See, let me tell you what my theory of being mayor is," Cianci says, taking a drag on his cigarette. He then spends the next 30 minutes regaling the table with the history of Providence and urban America from the 1970s (when "mayors were social workers") through the '90s and the present day, with mayors now acting as "entrepreneurs." It becomes clear, as he talks, that Cianci thinks of his RICO phase as just an aggressive form of entrepreneurship.

After the feds indicted him on the RICO charges in 2001, Cianci ended up serving his sentence at the federal prison facility in Fort Dix, New Jersey. Prison was a difficult adjustment for Cianci, who cultivated discriminating tastes in good food, fine wine, and beautiful women during his mayoralty. But it had its upsides. "They've got great services there," he jokes. "They even open up your mail for you." He also says he had the chance to read almost 1,000 books, including the historical works of David Halberstam and David McCullough, which has inspired him to start a book club on his radio show, a la Don Imus (who frequently bandied on-air with Cianci during both of the men's heyday). And he no longer takes things for granted. "I've got good friends," he says, looking around the table. "They're a little overweight, but that's all right." ("He taught us how to eat!" one of the men at the table shouts back.) Upon his release, Cianci was ordered to live in a Boston halfway house for three weeks. He didn't enjoy the conditions or the company, which, he recalls, included a mouse inhabiting a toaster.