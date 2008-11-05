July 20, 1969

Snail-track of jism? No, that was the moon

silvering the tongue-and-groove of floor,

my parents arguing outside on the stair,

the primal "We should get a divorce" scene

(sound up and over: from The Guiding Light).

I slept. I woke. And there in the TV's

old one-eye, pallid figures up to the knees

in last winter's wood ashes, utter night,

dark as whatever I could put my mind to,

twinkling overhead, while Father Frost

guarded the empty hearth and Madame Triste

slung firewater as she was wont to do,

their voices faint with joy or just with distance.

And so from history I birthed myself,

beyond the orbits of these two whom love

prevented from admitting my existence.