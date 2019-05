From the Jaws of Defeat

How, against all the odds, Obama could make the G20 worthwhile.

Even before the G20 summit begins (with dinner on April Fool’s Day), world leaders have decided not to address most of the major questions of the day: how to adjust monetary policy around the world, how to save Europe from itself (difficult but still doable), and how to break the political and economic power of major banks. And, according to the latest background briefing from the White House, the communiqu? language that will be used for fiscal stimulus and regulatory reform is likely to be somewhere between meaningless and mush.

Why is the G20 neglecting fundamentals? We can mainly attribute it to a failure of leadership, particularly at the European level. President Obama has an all-star team of policymakers with international economic experience (there is no shortage of talent due to nomination issues on this dimension), but they came late to the G20 process--through no fault of their own--and are still scrambling to catch up. The Europeans still control the agenda, and keeping their heads in the sand (and their electorates in ignorance) remains a top priority; otherwise they would need to admit that (a) they were asleep at the wheel early in the crisis, and (b) even now they are woefully unprepared for the effects of the global slowdown on their own economies.

The only potential scope for substantive progress at the G20 summit--and thus the difference between abject failure and modest success--is the scale of additional support for the IMF (for more background, see the piece I wrote here over the weekend). On this relatively straightforward issue, there now appears to be both an impediment to real progress and a great opportunity for the American side.

The technocrats and politicians claim that they’re trying to find extra cash to “beef up” the IMF’s ability to lend (they’re still figuring out how much will be available and on what terms). But it is now becoming increasingly clear that the Europeans are on the verge of keeping the discussion away from the most important constraint on IMF activities: its current lack of experienced people.