From the Jaws of Defeat

The reason for this European reticence is an open secret. In early 2008, as the IMF was warning--politely, but firmly and publicly--that deeper trouble lay ahead in the U.S. and European financial systems, the G7 pressed for cuts to IMF staff. The key industrial countries, led by a complacent Bush administration, but aided and abetted by the Germans, French, British, and some other Europeans, strongly supported budget cuts of a level and form that forced the exit of around 20 percent of the Fund’s staff, including many of the most experienced. Their reasoning was that the IMF was no longer as needed as in the past; the fact that some of those forced out had also been most critical of G7 policies was a pleasant bonus for Americans and Europeans who wanted to stay in denial about the state of the world economy.

But here’s where it gets really frustrating: Even though the crisis has substantially worsened since the spring of last year and the IMF is widely acknowledged--including now by the G7 and the G20--to have a key role to play going forward, there has been no serious move to undo the staff cuts. The Fund’s staff is clearly stretched to the breaking point. The remaining economists are doing the best they can, and some temps have been brought on board, but in this kind of high-pressure environment, mistakes can be made. The IMF is trying to fundamentally change its engagement with middle-income countries, offering precautionary loans on easy terms for the first time. This involves a whole new approach to both the relevant analytics and diplomacy--delicate tasks that are highly intensive in skilled labor. At the same time, there is what the IMF’s managing director refers to as a long line of countries outside his office asking for more traditional crisis loans, all of which call for carefully designed conditionality. The IMF has probably never handled as many complex programs as it probably will over the next six months.

So, with extra funding finally coming the IMF’s way, one honest move would be to restore the staff to roughly its previous size and to rehire some key personnel. Given the scale of financial sector problems around the world, one could make a case for doing more than restoring the Fund’s expertise.

The main reason not to do this, though, is that it would implicitly recognize that major IMF shareholders made a mistake in early/mid-2008. Without question, this would be embarrassing, and, understandably, no government that shared responsibility for this ill-timed downsizing is currently comfortable discussing the issue in clear terms.

For President Obama, however, this conspiracy of silence presents a great opportunity. The new U.S. team is not at all implicated in previous IMF staffing policy (this was handled directly by Treasury under Hank Paulson). Secretary Geithner showed leadership when he called for a big increase in IMF funding and activity earlier this month. He and the president should call for the restoration of IMF staff, a renewed focus on financial sector clean-ups around the world, and, more generally, a climate in which it’s acceptable to talk about how the global crisis was mishandled during 2008.