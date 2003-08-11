Washington Diarist: Survivor

My doctor was right. It's remarkable how quickly and easily my treatment went. I was diagnosed on a Thursday, when an ultrasound showed a growth on my left testicle, which had been bothering me for a few weeks. I had outpatient surgery to remove the testicle the following Monday. And then, the following Friday, I met with my doctor to go over the pathology report. He told me my cancer appeared confined to the testicle that had been removed: I wouldn't need additional surgery; I wouldn't need chemotherapy. He told me I had the option of undergoing a three-week course of radiation treatment, just to be safe in case there were cancer cells in my lymph nodes, and I decided that was a good idea. At the end of my radiation treatments, I was told I should consider myself cancer-free. I will need to be monitored with routine blood tests and CT scans for the next five years to make sure the cancer doesn't recur, but, assuming those tests all come back normal (as they're expected to), I am cured. Even by the standards of testicular cancer--which has a 95 percent cure rate--my case was extremely treatable. The favored term these days for a person who has had cancer and lives to tell about it is "survivor." But, having gone from diagnosis to cure in the span of little more than a week, I can't help but feel that designation may be a little grand for me.

Recently, with Armstrong making headlines, I picked up a copy of It's Not About the Bike that had been gathering dust on my shelf. I'm not sure what I thought my reaction to the book would be, but I was surprised when, a few chapters in, I started to cry. I wasn't as moved by the sections in which Armstrong describes his anxiety before undergoing brain surgery or his intense suffering during chemotherapy. Rather, it was the less dramatic aspects of Armstrong's tale that affected me--and brought me back to that week in November when, as quick and easy as it may seem to me now, I experienced enough fear and anxiety and then relief and elation to last a lifetime.

I felt again the pang of panic Armstrong describes when the ultrasound technician moves the wand up from your groin to your abdomen--which is when you realize that she has found a growth on your testicle and is now checking to determine if the cancer has spread. I recalled the difficulty of even saying the word "cancer" without breaking down when you deliver the bad news to loved ones. I remembered the awe and admiration you feel toward the doctors who treat you and the love and gratitude you have for your family and friends. I was reminded of the profound dread that fills you while you wait to find out how severe your cancer is. And, most importantly, I remembered the euphoric, almost indescribable sense of joy you experience when, if you're one of the lucky ones, the doctor tells you that, after everything you've been through--whether it's one surgery and a week of worrying or multiple surgeries and months of chemo--the test results look normal and you are not sick.