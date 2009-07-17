Stimulus Vs. Bailouts?

One reason this was happening is that, in addition to making loans, big banks also run massive investment portfolios, which the financial crisis wreaked havoc on. For example, at the end of last year, Citigroup’s balance sheet showed about $250 billion of investments in various securities (including between $50 billion and $100 billion in mortgage-backed securities) and a “trading account”--basically short-term bets in financial markets--worth about $375 billion ($115 billion of which was invested in derivatives--essentially bets on the price movements of assets like stocks and bonds). Citigroup suffered billions of dollars of losses in each category, perhaps tens of billions--the company used creative accounting to partially obscure the red ink. Smaller banks generally don’t have such investment portfolios.

Similarly, the loan books of the biggest banks were tilted much more toward residential real estate--the epicenter of the financial crisis--than those of small and medium-sized banks. Under the government’s stress-test scenario, about half the losses in the loan books of the five biggest banks comes from residential real estate. The comparable figure for small and midsized banks is about 25 percent, according to a recent Wall Street Journal analysis.

And so last fall, while the Citigroups and the Bank of Americas were teetering on the edge of insolvency, most small banks had yet to feel more than a pinch. In fact, this is borne out in the same Federal Reserve survey (see here and here) John mentions in his piece. While almost every bank that cut its lending cited the economy as a reason--I suspect it’s kind of a catch-all category that serves as a proxy for business confidence--the banks classified as “large” were at least 50 percent more likely to cite concerns about capital than banks classified as “small.” (The gap would almost certainly be wider if we looked at the top 10 or 20 banks; the Fed’s definition of “large” is pretty broad.)

Of course, since early May, when the government announced the results of the stress tests, the country’s biggest banks have been raising capital from private investors at an impressive clip. By this point, it really does look like a second stimulus--say, a payroll tax cut, or additional aid to states--might be a better use of the administration’s mental energy than worrying about the banking system. But, setting aside the nagging risk of a relapse, or the possibility that the banks need more capital than the stress tests indicated, such a conclusion ignores the health of smaller banks, which have been drifting toward insolvency. (The stress tests only covered the 19 largest banks.)

The big banks, with their massive investment portfolios and their large exposure to home mortgages, were most vulnerable to the initial financial crisis and to the residential real-estate bust that precipitated it. It made sense that they felt the strain first. For their part, small banks tend to be heavily invested in commercial real estate, which has faltered only in recent months as the financial crisis has spread through the economy and evolved into a deep recession. In a recent study of small and mid-sized banks, the Journal projected about $200 billion in total losses through the end of next year, with commercial real estate accounting for roughly half of that amount. If that estimate is right, the paper concluded, “more than 600 small and midsize banks could see their capital shrink to levels that usually are considered worrisome by federal regulators.”