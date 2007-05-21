Kaddish’s Nose

In a genre that lately has seesawed between the cool restraint of Alice Munro or William Trevor and the anything-goes exuberance of the McSweeney’s hipsters, Englander seemed to have landed from an alternate universe. Mostly set in the fictitious neighborhood of Royal Hills, Brooklyn, his stories offered a knowledgeable, ironic, and sympathetic vision of Orthodox Jewry, populated by men and women seeking deliverance from spiritual or emotional anguish and generously laden with authenticating details. In “The Wig,” a middle-aged wigmaker catering to the religious community coaxes a young delivery man into selling her his flowing curls for an unconventional headcovering of her own. The title story tells of a Hasid who, deprived of sex by his wife, receives a special dispensation from his rabbi to seek the services of a prostitute.

Critics ate up Englander’s persona as an “insider outsider” unafraid to cast a cold yet compassionate eye on the insular world of his childhood. Readers were charmed by Englander’s yeshiva-boy-turned-rebel personal history, which made his fictions into documents of (somewhat ambivalent) alienation. But Englander’s fans seemed not to notice, or perhaps not to care, that he too was a kind of gilgul, although the reincarnation in question is literary rather than spiritual. Questions of influence, of discipleship, even of mimicry, loomed large and unanswered in his work. A gilgul, of course, is the very antithesis of an original.

Some of the tales in Englander’s first book seemed to have been not so much influenced by past writers—Sholom Aleichem, I.L. Peretz,and especially Isaac Bashevis Singer—as actually to channel them.Consider “The Twenty-seventh Man,” inspired by Stalin’s execution of a group of Yiddish writers in 1952, which delineates the proceedings with a series of perfectly calibrated vignettes. A drunken poet must be carried out of a whorehouse by its employees, “a sight [he] would have enjoyed tremendously had he been conscious”; a sententious elderly lion is still waxing philosophical on his way to jail. Once the writers are all assembled in prison, the talk— literary gossip, mostly—grows so heated that they must be separated into smaller groups. The drunk and the lion find themselves locked up with writer number twenty-seven, who has never published a word but has not skipped a day of writing since childhood. Denied pen and paper in the cell, he composes a story in his head, which he recites to the others just before they are all led to their deaths. With minor adjustments, this story would be impossible to pick out of a collection of early Singer.