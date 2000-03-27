Stay And Fight

You can see why a third-party candidacy might look awfully good to John McCain right about now. In the last few months he has made himself into just about the most popular politician in the country. Yet he was denied his party's nomination in a process that--aside from its notable ugliness-- appeared to demonstrate that any candidate moderate enough to appeal to a cross-partisan majority is ideologically unacceptable to the GOP's establishment and base voters. McCain's defeat would seem to confirm, in other words, that the senator's personal interests and the interests of political reform lie in direct opposition to the two-party system.

It is a tempting interpretation, and it is beginning to be heard from both McCain's allies and the remnants of the Reform Party. But the third-party impulse is a political and historical delusion. The best way for McCain to advance the cause he has championed is from within the Republican Party.

McCain's most significant reform of the American political system is not his campaign finance proposal--which, as even he acknowledges, would only ameliorate the corrupting power of money for as long as it took for the inevitable loopholes to be discovered. It is, rather, his crusade to reform the GOP. McCain has begun a long-overdue debate about what it means to be a conservative in the postReagan era. It may be too much to expect that the Republican Party will ever become the voice of the economically and socially powerless. But, given McCain's success, it is no longer impossible to imagine the party reconstituting itself around the principles of moralism (defined patriotically, not religiously) and reform. There is such a thing as enlightened corporate stewardship. It is wholly distinct from the robber- baron capitalism peddled by the likes of Bill Archer and Tom DeLay, and a growing minority of Republican voters know that.

McCain may not win this debate if he stays, but he cannot win it if he leaves. His ideological foes say his ideas are dangerous because they are foreign; to be a true conservative and a true Republican, as George W. Bush defined it during the primaries, is to subscribe to conservatism and Republicanism as they exist today. If McCain leaves the party, he proves Bush right. There is also a nascent coterie of McCain Republicans who have begun to rethink the meaning of conservatism. A McCain defection would subvert them, too.