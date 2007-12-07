Somebody get the director a map.

Though it has been largely bleached of Pullman ’s aggressively antireligious message, Weitz’s film still follows the form of a kind of anti-Narnia: Eleven-year-old Lyra Belacqua (Dakota Blue Richards), an orphan being raised at Jordan College , sneaks into a wardrobe in one of its meeting rooms. But rather than tumble into a magical new world, she merely peeps back into the room, witnessing the near-poisoning of her uncle, Lord Asriel (an underutilized Daniel Craig). In her spying, she also learns of a mysterious, otherwordly substance called Dust, which grown-ups--and in particular the church-cum-evil-empire government called the Magisterium--wish to keep a secret. (As Lyra is later lectured, “Dust is a subject never to be spoken of,” an attitude shared by several of my college roommates.)

Lord Asriel announces that he’s traveling to the frozen north to investigate Dust and the possibility it holds the key to visiting other worlds; Lyra, to her frustration, is forbidden to come. But soon she meets the beautiful, mysterious Mrs. Coulter (Nicole Kidman) who takes Lyra under her wing with the promise of an arctic trip of their own. It’s not long before Lyra finds herself entangled with kind Gyptians and cruel Tatars, flying witches and warrior bears--not to mention the mysterious abductions of a series of children, perhaps taken to be the subjects of some terrible experiment.

The film has its pleasures. Richards is sharp and appealing as Lyra, and Kidman is perfectly (if obviously) cast as the friendly-yet-frigid Mrs. Coulter. (Note to readers who worry they may one day find themselves in a fantasy novel: If a young, beautiful woman insists on being called “Mrs.,” she’s probably evil.) The giant dirigible that offers nonstop service from Jordan College to London is lovely, and the battle for a kingship between armored polar bears voiced by Ian McKellen and Ian McShane is appropriately rowdy, even if I kept waiting for Gandalf to stop screwing around and become human again.

Best of all are the daemons, the small animal forms that are attached to all human beings and contain their souls. For children, they change shape frequently (Lyra’s daemon, Pan, is partial to moth and ermine), but by adulthood they settle on a single species, typically illustrative of their owner’s character (for Asriel, a fierce but noble snow leopard; for Coulter, a wicked monkey). Weitz’s digitized daemons are the film’s signal success, an element wondrous yet so persuasive that they soon feel almost commonplace.