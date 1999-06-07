But this, again, misses the point. The most significant political sea change to take place in Israel in the past three years, and Netanyahu's most important--albeit unintended--legacy, is the way that, as a result of his own grudging dealings with the PLO, many, perhaps most, of the right's constituents have come to accept the Oslo agreement as a framework for negotiation, creating a broad consensus in favor of the peace process for the first time. Nothing could have made this clearer than this week's elections, in which not only were the Likud and the National Religious Party, Oslo's most vociferous critics in the past, badly beaten at the polls, but Benny Begin's breakaway National Unity faction, the only party campaigning on an openly anti-Oslo program, received less than three percent of the vote. At long last, it can be said that the public mandate for Oslo that Yitzhak Rabin failed to seek in 1993 has been obtained.

Thus, despite their reputation for having been destructive of the peace process, Netanyahu's three years in office will not be judged that way by history. It is true that he was incapable, by temperament and outlook, of achieving peace. And, given the difficulty of the issues, is it not clear that Ehud Barak will do that much better. But, ironic though it may be, the fact is that Barak has been given a promising starting point, thanks to Netanyahu.

It is by now abundantly clear that Israel's electoral law, which uniquely combines features of the presidential and the parliamentary systems, is probably the worst on the books of any democracy. Originally passed as a reform measure on the eve of the 1992 elections and first applied in 1996, it has achieved the exact opposite of what its framers intended. Rather than reducing the proliferation and exorbitant coalition demands of the Knesset's many small parties, it has made them, by establishing separate prime ministerial and parliamentary votes, more numerous and powerful than ever before. Back when it was the parties that elected the prime minister on the Knesset floor, the supporters of Candidate X generally voted for X's party-- that is, for Labor or Likud--to ensure that their single ballot was used to back the person of their choice; now that they elect the prime minister directly, they feel free to cast their second ballot for any party they like. The result is a newly elected Knesset with 15 different parties, the largest of which, Labor, has a mere 26 seats out of 120, eight less than it won in 1996, when its candidate for prime minister was defeated, and 18 less than in 1992.

Whether this is more a cause or a consequence of what has been called the " tribalization" of Israeli society is moot; obviously, it is to some degree both. In any case, it is a development that does not bode well for Israel's political life--particularly since the Knesset's role, already weaker than that of Congress or the British Parliament, will be vitiated further as the new prime minister seeks to ignore or bypass it rather than deal with its increasingly unmanageable complexities. As recently as the late '80s, Israel seemed on its way to the kind of two-party system on which long-term political stability depends; now the country is further away than ever from this. Indeed, though in the wake of this week's election there is already talk about repealing the 1992 law, it is probably too late for this, since Labor and Likud, the only parties in the Knesset with an interest in repeal, are no longer a majority there. (They are, in fact, down to 45 seats between them.) Therefore, although on the surface Barak's victory represents a return to the familiar terrain of a Labor-dominated country--which Israel has been for 35 of its 51 years--it is really a slide into something new and potentially chaotic.

But "tribalization" is a slippery concept. Take Shas, the so-called " Sephardic" religious party that was the elections' biggest parliamentary winner, increasing its representation from ten to 17. Drawing on a constituency of Israelis of Middle Eastern descent who harbor a strong resentment toward the country's Ashkenazi elite, and riding the crest of a lengthy corruption trial in which its popular young leader, Aryeh Deri, was recently convicted (or framed, in the eyes of his followers), Shas is an example of a purely ethnic party; yet it was enough to observe its victory celebration on television--in which young men dressed in the white shirts and black suits of Ashkenazi religious garb sang Ashkenazi religious songs and danced Ashkenazi religious dances--to realize that Shas has in fact been a vehicle for the religious Ashkenization of Israel's "Sephardim." Separatism and acculturation have gone hand in hand.