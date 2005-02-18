On The Autonomy Of Aesthetic Experience

Seeing the beauty in the ghastly.

The acclaimed "Aztec Empire" exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum was going to close in just over a week so my husband and I met a friend uptown to see it. For me, the word "Aztec" immediately brings to mind two distinct impressions: elegant, "primitive," proto-modernist objects; and terrifying ritual human sacrifice, most notoriously, ripping the beating heart out of the chest of a still-living victim. I knew exactly where I had gotten the first impression--from Roger Fry's path-breaking little book on modernism, Vision and Design (1920), which includes an early appreciation of Aztec art, alongside early appreciations of Cezanne, Giotto, and El Greco, which together embodied a new, distinctly modern taste. But I was far less certain where my image of barbaric sacrifice came from--probably as much from magazines of my youth like National Geographic as from Indiana Jones movies. In any case, the thought of the actual Aztec people gave rise to another set of associations, this time concerning their ultimate annihilation at the hands of Spanish conquistadores. And then it occurred to me that the terrible ruin exacted on their ancient cities must have left physical traces, though I wasn't sure if they had been slowly covered over by jungles like the ones I had seen many years ago at Tikal in Guatemala. But those magnificent ruins were Mayan, not Aztec, or at least so I thought, my uncertainty reminding me just how shallow my knowledge was of the ancient civilizations of the Americas.

Such was my frame of mind as we made our way up the famous curving ramp of the Guggenheim, its archetypal modernist space theatrically transformed into a kind of vault--the white walls covered with a continuous, soft, dark, material; the lights dimmed so that each object was dramatically spot-lit from above. Rather than installing the show as if it were a collection of ethnographic objects, the curators had set the stage so that we could attend to the aesthetic qualities of the objects without having the ghastly ritual sacrifices of the Aztecs impinge on the experience. There were, of course, the now ubiquitous, wall-sized introductions at the entry of each new section of the show, but I was surprised and relieved to find only the most discrete labels--name of object, material, and date--next to each piece. If one wanted additional information, placards describing a few choice objects could be borrowed as one moved through each section of the show.

The curators needn't have gone to so much trouble transforming the museum. The balance between representational and formal concerns in a great many of the objects was so perfectly realized that the overall experience was entirely aesthetic--indeed, so much so that the show gave new life to such characteristically modern and now highly contested ideas as aesthetic autonomy, significant form, and the power of immediacy. As I stood before a throne in the elegant, simplifed shape of a coyote--where the bench coincided with the flattened back of the animal, the leg supports were made of the four legs of the coyote, and the armrests consisted of the coyote's upturned tail on one end and his head turned sideways to face the viewer on the other--I felt delighted by its sheer perfection. And my delight intensified as my husband told me what he was seeing, his vision going beyond the intended and perfect coincidence of the figure of the coyote and the utilitarian object of the throne to the way its rectilinear form recalled, indeed, ratified, the primary architectural principle of post-and-lintel construction insofar as the stone-cutters succeeded in suspending the horizontal line of the bench between the four vertical, slightly angled supports of the legs so that this block of hard, smooth stone stood transformed in glorious repose.

As we came to the section of the show that displayed a menagerie of stone animal figures--eagles, coyotes, monkeys, dogs, jaguars, serpents--my attention was immediately arrested by a serpent coiled in upon itself, its form so perfectly reduced to its essence that it recalled, or should I say, anticipated, the sculpture of Gaudier-Brzeska, Arp, or Brancusi to my eyes--eyes prepared to see "primitivist" form as a precursor to modernist abstraction. But just as I told this to my husband, he began to describe what he was seeing: In the mind of the stone-cutter, he is imagining a snake. He asks himself, how do I capture the vital instance of a snake tightly coiled and constricting against the force of its own making, a spiral ready to strike, and at the same time overcome the inertia inherent in rocks and in literal depictions? And his genius answers, not a one-dimensional illustration of a snake, but rather a demonstration of a vital force, equivocating between inert matter and a now-living rock that has been honed and polished so that its final finish is as organic as a gleaming mineral skin.