Nor is the Santorum-Casey race unique. In Ohio's Fifteenth District, both Republican Representative Deborah Pryce and her Democratic opponent are pro-choice. In past years, evangelicals would have skipped this race in favor of supporting pro-life candidates in other districts. But this time, with abortion once again canceling out, the environment has become a key mobilizing issue for moderates, who abhor Pryce's record (she holds a measly 6 percent rating from the League of Conservation Voters).

It's hard to know how all of this will influence this year's elections. But the symbolic value of the Messiah event has the potential to change the political topography. While the NAE may not turn out large numbers of its rank-and-file for Democrats, their praise helps blunt Republican attacks. For years, Rove and his ilk have attempted to scare up evangelical voters by crudely portraying Democrats as agents of cultural decay. Those attacks, however, will be far less effective if Democrats can point to the likes of the NAE and its ministers as proof of their faith-friendly bona fides.



Whether Democrats take advantage of this turning point remains to be seen. At the local level, they have made a good start, with unprecedented efforts by state parties to reach out to evangelicals. Following the example of newly elected Virginia Governor Tim Kaine, some Democratic candidates have launched ads on religious radio stations, and state party leaders have met with evangelical and Catholic leaders to "clear the air." In some cases, these gatherings represent the first time the two groups have ever sat down with each other. While Democrats know they won't win over conservative evangelicals, they realize there is an advantage to improving their image in the broader religious community. "You don't have to convert everybody; you just have to take the edge off," one state party leader explained. "Now that they've met me, they can see I don't have two horns and a tail."

Unfortunately, this enthusiasm in the states has not yet been matched by support from the national party. In part, that's because many professional Democrats continue to believe that evangelicals aren't "their" voters--or they confuse evangelicals with fundamentalists and so assume the whole demographic is out of reach. These assumptions may explain the general tone-deafness with which some leaders approach evangelicals. In the summer of 2005, an unnamed party official explained Democratic outreach to evangelicals this way to U.S. News and World Report: "We're dealing with a serious bloc of people, not just crazies with big Bibles." Imagine Ken Mehlman explaining Republican outreach to black voters by saying, "These are not just lazy high school dropouts."

When Howard Dean attempted to make things better in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, he just made them worse. Tellingly, if unintentionally, he distinguished Democrats from Christians: "We [Democrats] have an enormous amount in common with the Christian community and particularly with the evangelical Christian community." And he bobbled the answer to repeated questions about the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) evangelical outreach efforts. First, Dean responded by mentioning that his chief of staff, Leah Daughtry, is a Pentecostal minister. Then, sensing that was insufficient, he named some black and Hispanic religious leaders with whom he had met as part of a "vigorous outreach program." Officially, the DNC has a name for this program: the "Faith in Action Initiative." Alas, that initiative--which Daughtry describes as a way "to help state parties develop faith outreach programs"--has done little to actually help state efforts, at least according to the handful of party chairs I called. And, while the party has hired a staffer to oversee outreach to black churches and is searching for another to meet with Catholics, there are no plans to hire a counterpart for white evangelicals.

After the panel discussion at Messiah College ended, the evangelicals who had filled the auditorium seemed cautiously impressed by Casey. Whether that translates into Democratic votes this fall may depend on what the party does to solicit them. One thing is for sure: Evangelicals are looking at Santorum with new eyes. The senator said he turned down the NAE's invitation to Messiah because of a previous commitment. And an important commitment it was. That evening, TV cameras caught him at Citizens Bank Park cheering on the Phillies. Once, Santorum might have been able to take the evangelical vote for granted. But, if he'd watched The Great Warming, he'd know: The climate is changing.

Amy Sullivan, a contributing editor at The Washington Monthly, is writing a book about religion and the left.

By Amy Sullivan