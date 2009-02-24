Newsflash: McCain Lost the Election!

Republicans are also imitating McCain’s dogged attempts to cultivate a kind of breezy, off-the-cuff hipness--Eric Cantor’s Aerosmith mash-up recalls buzzy McCain YouTubes like “Celeb.” But in the process, they’re aping his incompetence at the task, too. Aerosmith demanded Cantor pull his video (which celebrated Republicans’ rejection of the stimulus with giant zeroes flying across a black screen set to the call girl ode “Back in the Saddle”). McCain, for his part, got cease-and-desist requests from the Foo Fighters, John Mellencamp, Jackson Browne, Van Halen, Bon Jovi, Heart, and even Paris Hilton (well, kind of).

It’s a surprise, to say the least, that the Republicans are hewing so closely to McCain's strategy since McCain lost--and the belligerent, gimmicky, and earmark-obsessed aspects of his campaign were specific culprits in his defeat. McCain’s war-hero image and bellicose demeanor seemed anachronistic and even alarming next to Obama’s pacifist, pragmatic cool. Gimmicks like his suspend-the-campaign-to-save-the-economy stunt were instantly panned. People noticed the awkward difficulty he had talking about anything economic without reverting to earmarks--especially considering that there never was much evidence that the public cared about it in the first place. “The American people see earmarks as the gateway to spending,” I remember Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn, a rising House GOP star who stumped tirelessly for McCain, telling me back in December. Asked to recount one time a voter asked her about earmarks on the trail, she fell silent. “Oh, yes, we’ve, um, let’s see ... I’m trying to think ...”

So why is the GOP retracing its fallen leader’s steps? Given the contempt many Republicans felt towards McCain even before he whiffed on the election, it is even more surprising that his most distinctive ideological hobby-horse and his stylistic tics have become ragingly fashionable. Perhaps, since the GOP is so demoralized, those party figures who had the energy for stunts during the campaign season--the people who really thrilled to the tire-gauge stunt--still have the energy now, and still like the same showmanship.

The GOP has also yet to shed the McCain campaign's delusion about the media's instant effect on the public, made worse by the fact that they're dealing with a long-gamer in Obama: They believe that politicians win the spin war when, as David Weigel wisely put it, "their arguments are leading newspaper articles, columns and TV broadcasts. ... So what? If a tree falls down during MSNBC’s 'Morning Joe,' does it make a sound?"

But, in the end, the most likely reason the GOP's strategy feels like McCain 2.0 might be the simplest, and the saddest: With the party so badly on the mat and nobody boldly new stepping into the ring, there's no other template beyond their last presidential candidate's--even though he lost.