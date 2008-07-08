Like a Yankee nut trying to settle a bar bet, Felker broke everything down into definitive lists: the ten best bagels, the best podiatrists in town, even the best country music clubs, for Christ sakes. Milton Glaser, New York’s brilliant design guru, once chided Felker for so many lists, but once Felker initiated this new direction, ad revenue took off like a rocket. New York was the first publication to keep its purview local and locked-in on the goods and services available to the city’s residents--hence, “service journalism,” a term many regard as a contradiction in terms.

There’s a good reason for that: Service journalism, as Kurt Andersen points out in his piece on Felker which ran in New York, is awful for the most part. It creeps too close to publicity. It reeks of front-office intervention, the final breakdown of the wall that’s supposed to separate editorial from advertising. The problem with service journalism now is that it’s become ubiquitous on the newsstand; Lucky and their ilk are catalogs with mastheads, really, and I suppose Felker has a lot to answer for in that regard.

But if you go back and rifle through those old New York back issues, you get the feeling that the objective was different then. Felker, a Missouri native, was passionate about the city as only an outsider can be: he had a proselytizer’s zeal for exposing his readers to whatever mattered at that moment, because it was new to him, too. And his ear for good, witty writing meant that only good, witty reporters applied themselves to the task of trawling for urban treasure. Baumgold, Mimi Sheraton, Peter Maas, Nick Pileggi, and Nora Ephron were frequent contributors during the early ’70s era. For example, we didn’t just get a guide to the best delis in the city. Instead, Sheraton, "The Underground Gourmet," wrote "A Gentile’s Guide to Jewish Food." A twist, a strong point of view--that was Felker’s criteria for everything that ran in the magazine.

New York always looked great, too--sleek but given to a hand-crafted aesthetic, thanks to the work of Glaser, art director Walter Bernard, and Seymour Chwast. They all took "Service" seriously, and it showed. The magazine became a forum for service without the cynicism, the craven need to please corporate sponsors, and the dumbed-down pith that passes for clean copy today.

What is wrong, exactly, with trying to sniff out the very things that lure people to the city to begin with, if you’re clever about it? What about the initiates, like the college freshman from Bayonne who wants to find the best pastrami sandwich? What of the nanny looking for the safest park? As much as New Yorkers like to think of themselves as being immune from material lust, Felker intuited that, deep down, we are all consumerist whores at heart. Forget every service magazine that emerged in its wake; New York was really the precursor for the modern search engine. Google, meet your father.