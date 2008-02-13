In the long narrative of central banking, there are few bursts of color. That’s why Federal Reserve Chairman William McChesney Martin’s journey to Lyndon Johnson’s ranch in 1965 leaps from the history books. Johnson extended an invite to Martin because he didn’t much like the tight monetary policy that the Fed had imposed—a war on inflation that placed severe constraints on Johnson’s wars (both on poverty and the Viet Cong). Down on the ranch, Martin received the full LBJ treatment. The president asked the Secret Service to leave the room and then actually began pummeling the banker, shoving him against the wall. “Martin, my boys are dying in Vietnam, and you won’t print the money I need,” he intoned. Johnson’s tactics worked. Martin lowered interest rates. An era of inflation began.

The image of Martin hanging by his lapels came to mind this past week. You could see the same look of panic and terror on the Fed’s face as it sliced rates, in a furious last-ditch effort to stave off recession. And, if there’s panic in the Fed about the current crisis, that might be because the Fed has played a significant role in its creation. Dare we say, some Alan Greenspan revisionism is in order.

By now, the story of how we got here is well known: Years of low interest rates fueled a housing bubble; banks issued millions of risky subprime loans to borrowers with low incomes and spotty credit histories. When these new homeowners began defaulting on their loans, a global credit crunch resulted. There’s no shortage of blame to go around, from the banks that pushed borrowers into subprime loans, to deadbeat ratings agencies that deemed the securitized loans investment grade (see Joshua Rosner, “Subprime Offender,” September 10, 2007), to (yes) borrowers who knowingly took out loans they couldn’t afford.

The Fed, though, is as culpable as anyone—if not more so. It’s responsible for regulating banks in order to prevent precisely this sort of meltdown. Despite his sterling academic credentials and technocratic reputation, Ben Bernanke, like his predecessor Alan Greenspan, has proven all too reluctant to embrace this role—at least, until it’s too late. In December, the Fed finally proposed a set of restrictions on deceptive lending practices, set to take effect in March. These new rules won’t make it harder for creditworthy applicants to get loans—they simply force lenders to disclose their fees up front and verify that borrowers can realistically expect to meet their repayment obligations. Incredibly, these basic regulations applied to less than 1 percent of all mortgages until the Fed took action.