Ellis on the Sixth Hour of 'John Adams'

I also like this episode because, along with Part 2, it is the most self-contained of our stories. This is perhaps the occasion to remark on the overall construction of the miniseries. While I made an effort to give each chapter a certain independent shape, it must never be forgotten that the individual episodes are but segments of one large, nine-hour drama. Act One (Parts 1 and 2) take the protagonist from uncommitted Boston lawyer to the voice of independence, culminating in the great floor debate and the proclamation of the Declaration of Independence; Act Two (Parts 3 to 5, or what Steve might style "the pathetic period") charts, like most second acts, the protagonist's increasingly difficult struggle to attain his goals, culminating in Act Three (Parts 6 and 7), when his commitment to principle undergoes--and passes--its most difficult test.

Jack observes that, far from being "digressive asides," the personal stories interpolated into the political action are meant to reveal character. In conceiving the template for the show, I wanted to emphasize the "inside-out" view of history, allowing our characters to lead us through events rather than imposing them on a grand canvas. Throughout development and production, we continually adjusted scenes in order to strike the proper balance between the political and the personal. Fortunately, Adams's rich marriage and complicated family life made that goal attainable.

I will confess that David McCullough and I continue to disagree over the script's treatment of Adams's relationship with his sons, particularly Charles. In his book, David takes great pains to ascribe Charles's drunkenness and dissipation to mitigating factors, including a genetic predisposition to alcoholism on the part of the male branch of Abigail's family. But I saw a clear dynamic at work, one typical in families blessed (or, as the case may be, cursed) by what Adams called "the ambition to excel." Such formidable pressures are not easy for sensitive dispositions to withstand, and political dynasties from the Adamses to the Goldwaters and beyond are rife with stories similar to that of Charles. The pattern played itself out even within the next generation of Adams's family. John Quincy's son Charles Francis achieved greatness as a statesman, but his brother George Washington Adams was not so fortunate, succumbing to alcoholism and eventually suicide. Paul Nagel's book Descent from Glory chronicles this decline.

This is not to put a modern slant on the historical record; far from it. One of the things that so frequently ruins dramatic history in any form is the imposition of modern values and mores on the thoughts and actions of people who lived in distant eras. A writer's task in these efforts is not to judge his characters, but to get inside their heads and attempt to think as they thought, and express those thoughts in appropriate language. What makes the founding period so extraordinary is precisely how contemporary it seems in its concerns, which I think to a large degree explains the immense popularity of the series thus far. Those Adams-Jefferson-Hamilton dialogues to which you both repeatedly refer are perhaps the best example. Those conversations are the heart of a still-raging debate we have yet to--and may never--resolve.

While we're talking history, I'll admit I was relieved that both of you gave me a "pass" when it came to the accuracy of that Jay Treaty scene in last week's episode. As you know, Senate ratification of treaties requires a two-thirds vote, not a simple majority, as the scene depicted; the Jay Treaty in fact garnered exactly that two-thirds majority--20 votes to 10. Making the decision to alter not only the historical record but also Senate procedure was the most wrenching of any made in the course of writing the script. Adams did cast more tie-breaking votes than any vice president in history, always on the side of the administration, and we needed to show it. Somehow, votes on arcane protocols and molasses taxes didn't quite do the trick, so we opted for the Jay Treaty. The scene delivers the dramatic goods, but I still have mixed feelings about the invention.