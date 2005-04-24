Our changing notions of aesthetic pleasure.

It was a glorious spring day so my husband and I took the subway up to 104th Street to visit one of our favorite places in the city--the formal gardens in Central Park. They are not nearly so expansive or well known as the Brooklyn Botanic Garden or those in the Bronx, but they are particularly lovely, tucked away in that part of the park that is so far north that even many of the most ardent park lovers are unaware of their existence. But for those who do venture northward, there are few pleasures that compare with walking through the ornamented wrought-iron gates that once adorned the old Vanderbilt mansion at 58th and 5th to enter the formal central courtyard, enclosed by walls of exquisitely manicured hedges, their upper edges lined, at this time of year, with masses of tiny white flowers, like banks of freshly fallen snow.

We sat ourselves down on a stone bench near a great, blooming magnolia tree in the informal, English-style south garden. There are many magnificent magnolias there, each one encircled by daffodils, tulips, grape hyacinths--shimmering yellows against all shades of purple, some silky, some matte, backed and interspersed by leaves of the blackest green. From where we were sitting, the creamy white underside of the magnolias appeared delicate and thin, like hand-made paper, not waxy but luminous, dappled at the edges with a deep, rosy maroon that, depending on the light, sometimes took on a lavender glow. Randomly spaced within these masses of color were small bunches of intense pinkish-purple buds, only a few still remaining, loose and full, just about to open into single, distinct, pleasing flowers. We had arrived at precisely the moment when the magnolias and the spring bulbs surrounding them were at their most beautiful.

"This is what eighteenth-century thinkers must have had in mind when they tried to define beauty," I said to my husband. For a long time now, I have been trying, with little success, to grasp what the first aestheticians meant when they spoke of "the pleasures of the imagination," the most delightful, for them, being beauty--an aesthetic feeling that has lost much of its resonance over the course of the last century. I have always found Kant's account of beauty the most compelling of the early writers, even if it is also dauntingly abstract. But I don't think I ever truly grasped, before that moment under the magnolias, what he meant when he wrote that beauty is what we experience when the imagination and the understanding come together in free play--pure, "distinterested" pleasure, joy for its own sake. My delight in the optical texture filling my senses was precisely of this sort: It called up no associations whatsoever. I wanted nothing more than to continue taking in this pleasing sight. And my perception was ratified when my husband spoke of the arresting sensation of the late-afternoon light touching and coloring the tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths. Were other visitors to our refreshing spring garden also absorbed by this quiet, self-contained pleasure?

They might have been, we imagined, had they only, even for a brief moment, stopped talking to their companions (in person and on cellphones), running after their children, listening to their walkmen and iPods, snapping pictures, or reading their magazines and newspapers. It appeared to us that very few of our fellow garden visitors had the desire, let alone the habit, of attending to the delightful textures and colors, shapes and forms, that were everywhere to be seen around them. Of course American restlessness and distractedness are nothing new--Tocqueville had much to say about these distinctively American traits back in 1830. What was new, at least it seemed to me (a diehard Luddite), was the level of bombardment to which our senses are daily exposed--pounding loudspeakers in shops and restaurants and neighbors' "home-entertainment systems" and cars on the street, not to mention the quick-cut, rapid-fire, hyper sensation of music videos, computer games, and action movies.