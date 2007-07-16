We know the government can't solve every problem. We know that we've got obligations to ourselves and obligations to our children that no government can meet. We don't expect government to guarantee success in life. But when so many children, when millions of children start off in the race of life so far behind only because of race, only because of class, that's a betrayal of our ideals. That's not just an African-American problem. That is an American problem that we have to solve.

It was the second time in two weeks I'd seen Obama shine like this. And it's no coincidence that, both times, the audience was largely African-American and the focus of the discussion was that community's concerns. (The last event was a debate at Howard University.) Obama was clearly the crowd favorite here, judging by the stickers audience members were wearing and the roar with which they greeted his appearance. Indeed, Christopher Dodd, whose turn came next, may have had the funniest line of the day: "I want to thank the NAACP for allowing me to follow Barack Obama here," he said with a smile.

But the difference between the NAACP forum and the Howard debate was that Obama's rivals were in top form, too. Hillary Clinton showcased her now-familiar confidence and command of policy, endorsing programs like universal pre-kindergarten as one of the best available tools for combating poverty among African-Americans. But she also worked harder to challenge her audience, something she's not always done so well (but her husband famously did very well during the 1990s). "As president, when I work for universal health care, I'm going to ask people to take better care of themselves. And when I try to reform education, I'm going to ask students to study and take advantage of these opportunities."

Last time out, John Edwards ran through his policy proposals like a laundry list. This time, he wove them into his "Two Americas" theme seamlessly. He talked about the work he's done to spotlight poverty--work he plans to continue in his campaign, starting with upcoming swings through New Orleans and the South--and sought to portray his campaign as something more than just an effort to get somebody elected. "We need a movement, brothers and sisters," he said. "If you want to live in a moral and just America and you want to see America once again leading in a moral and just world, we're going to have to do this together, every single one of us."

Still, I also thought both Clinton's and Edwards's political weaknesses came through on Thursday. Clinton is a fine speaker mechanically--she's lucid and crisp, even when speaking off the cuff. (That's a testimony to her smarts, a not insignificant asset for a president.) But there is no music in her voice. She speaks in a true monotone, varying the volume but not the sound or even pace. When she wants to emphasize a point--like when she blasted Bush (appropriately) for opposing expansions of children's health insurance programs--she just gets loud. When she wants to walk through an argument, she gets soft. That gets the substance of her message across, certainly, but it's not exactly inspiring.

Edwards, the famously accomplished trial lawyer, has no such problems with rhetoric. But, lately, he's begun leaning on his personal story as a crutch. When there was a question about trade, he talked about his father's experience as a mill worker; when he talked about appointing judges, he talked about his experience watching judges in the South during his youth. That's all fine and well, but at some point, I think, the personal story starts to seem like a shtick and even a substitute for policy--which is ironic because, if you look through his campaign material, his policies are as well-thought out as anyone's. (Indeed, as I've written before, so far his health care plan is the best out there.)