And Even the Ampleness of the Flesh...

Not even the buxom blond in a G-string sitting at the beach in Szigliget

can cure me of my melancholy this stifling day, not even her breasts

or her hidden triangulated vulva, not the oiled and salted skin she has

prepared so carefully, not her breath of mint, not her practiced fingers

or insatiable nose, not even the well-intentioned syllables of Hungarian

she sends my way, or her beckoning thighs, no, there is nothing at all

I am willing to submit myself to this unenraptured dusk, I am lonely

as a dwarf at a basketball game, desireless as a pope, and I can only say

to those who have come here to be with me that it will be a long night

without much in the way of diversions, advantageous to those who are

able to fast or to pray, or quick on their feet, but without solace for the

rest of us, and that when she gets up to leave, this blond, the world will