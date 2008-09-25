Why Michigan is going to be this year’s Florida.

It's also no wonder that Detroit, Grand Rapids and Flint were three of the top five media markets nationally for the number of political advertisements in the week following the party conventions, according to the University of Wisconsin Advertising Project. Grand Rapids alone saw 1,197 of them.



Most polls have given Obama a small lead but he has special problems here. Because of the Democrats' wrangle over delegate rules, Obama did not campaign in the state's primary. "There's a lot of catch-up going on," says Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat.



"If you like what Jennifer Granholm has done in Michigan, you'll love what Barack Obama will do for America," says Anuzis, reciting the Republicans' battle cry. But Democrats like Stabenow scoff at the idea that Republicans will be able to use Granholm to dodge local ire over President Bush's policies.



Obama is counting on a huge African-American vote in Detroit, but the city's politics are in turmoil following Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's departure from office Thursday as part of a plea agreement related to perjury charges. Anuzis said the controversy has left the Detroit Democratic organization "splintered and divided." And a pro-McCain group has run an ad, clearly aimed at white suburban voters, linking Obama and Kilpatrick.

