"World trade Centre ... anti capitalism ... anti globalisation ... was it one of us?" So read a Tuesday posting on , a site popular with anti-globalization activists from around the world. And it suggests one small lesson we can draw from the cataclysm of September 11: The massive anti-IMF and World Bank protests scheduled for later this month in Washington must not take place. They must be canceled not because the writer of those words is correct; he or she almost certainly is not. But because it is even possible to ask the question. The anti-globalization movement is, in part, a movement motivated by hatred of the global inequities between rich and poor. And it is, in part, a movement motivated by hatred of the United States. Now, after what has happened this week, it must choose.

Am I conflating hatred of the United States with legitimate criticism of its government? You be the judge. Here are some snippets of the chat at urban75.com, in the first hours after the attack, while television and the Internet flashed scenes of the devastation in New York City. From a writer named "Buddy Bradley": "Can we draw one tiny element of goodness from this, in that it will maybe make America think again about its apparent invincibility in the modern age, or will this only serve to make them worse?" From someone called "twisted nerve": "Maybe this is what was needed to make a change for the better??? It was only a matter of time." Another correspondent joked, "looting anyone?" The Mobilization for Global Justice, the closest thing the D.C. protests have to an organizer, still called for demonstrators to "reclaim the capital city of the United States as a liberated zone."

In fact, some in the anti-globalization movement seem to loathe America so much that they embrace its enemies even when those enemies violate supposedly core movement values--like justice for the world's poor. In 1999, when French farmer Jose Bove ransacked a McDonald's to protest American domination, he became an anti-globalization hero. (Had Bove trashed a non-American company, even a non-American corporate giant, he would not have garnered a fraction of the adulation he enjoyed on the global left.) But if culturally, Bove is a warrior against American hegemony, economically, he's a warrior against the farmers of the Third World, whose exports France spurns as a result of its lavish agricultural subsidies and tariffs. Few of his supporters seemed to mind.

Or consider the movement's new bible, Empire, by Michael Hardt and Antonio Negri. If, as U.S. government sources suggested as tnr went to press, Tuesday's attacks were the work of Osama bin Laden, then anti-globalization activists will make the obvious point that the principles that animate their struggle and those that animate bin Laden's are completely different. But, according to Empire, that's not so obvious at all. As Alan Wolfe shows in a devastating review in next week's issue, Hardt and Negri reject the notion that Islamic fundamentalism is backward-looking, arguing instead that, like the anti-globalization movement, it is "postmodern." (In keeping with this upbeat assessment, Hardt and Negri do not call men like bin Laden ethnic terrorists. They call them "ethnic terrorists.") The two academics (one of whom is himself in jail for terrorism) write that "fundamentalism is postmodern insofar as it rejects the tradition of Islamic modernism for which modernity was always overcoded as assimilation or submission to Euro-American hegemony." And what is the anti-globalization movement itself rejecting if not "assimilation or submission to Euro-American hegemony"?