Disputations: "Scandale Francaise"

Let Irene Nemirovsky's words speak for themselves.

Dear Editors:

Ruth Franklin makes some harsh and ugly accusations in her recent piece on Irène Némirovsky (“Scandale Française,” January 30th). But her piece does nothing to further our understanding of Némirovsky, a writer whose work has now been read by millions of readers around the world.

Who was Irène Némirovsky? She was a stunning writer who penned eighteen books in less than so many years. She was a writer whose first published book under her own name (David Golder) was written at age 23. She was a Russian-born, Jewish convert to Catholicism; a French society member and literary figure who nonetheless married a man with the same background as her own; an elitist who skewered the elite; and an immigrant abandoned by the adopted homeland to which she clung.

Franklin blames our fascination with Némirovsky on the way we, her publisher, spun her story. She has given us too much credit. The fascination with Némirovsky lies within the harshness and elegance of a brilliant writer’s words--a writer who was a masterful observer of society and human nature in one of our darkest times. It is through her portrayals that we can see this troubled era clearly, just as the work of Tolstoy, one of Némirovsky’s literary heroes, gave us insight into his time. That’s precisely what readers responded to in Suite Française.