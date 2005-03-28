On Not Knowing Where We Are in History

Such was my frame of mind when I returned to the Times, reading every article I could find. Yet, as I read--ever more agitatedly--I couldn't shake the thought that the religious right has an actual dying woman as their cause while we who support the court decisions have only the abstraction that is the law. The rule of law is of course everything in a democracy, but its emotional power is practically nil. And this helps to explain why some people are so moved that they feel compelled to travel to Florida to protest and why other people like me stay at home and rifle through the newspaper in confusion. This was disturbing enough, but the more closely I read, I began to notice that I kept seeing the same names over and over again. The only one I recognized, and vaguely at that, was Randall Terry, who is a spokesman for Schiavo's parents, but also the founder of Operation Rescue, a group I remembered from the '90s for its protests against abortion clinics and doctors. The others meant nothing to me, but they were at the forefront of the battle--the Reverend Pat Mahoney, director of the Christian Defense Coalition; Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council; Reverend Frank Pavone, a Catholic priest often seen at the side of Schiavo's mother, who runs a group called Priests for Life. The names of two conservative Christian Florida Republicans with very close ties to Jeb Bush--Representative Dave Weldon (who was one of the doctors who held forth on Schiavo's condition) and newly elected Senator Mel Martinez--were everywhere, since the two had been instrumental in shepherding the Schiavo bill through Congress.

I now realized that by assimilating all the political grandstanding around Schiavo to what I imagined was the latest and perhaps most self-serving and cynical episode in the long-running battle of puritanism against liberalism, I had missed what was novel and important: Saving "Terri" was a cause c?l?bre for a large network of well-organized and well-funded pro-life groups, the same network that had so efficiently turned out the vote for Bush during the last election. The case of Schiavo, with Jeb Bush celebrated as hero for having ordered doctors not to remove her feeding tube in 2003, had become so well-known in conservative circles that her brother was a guest of honor at a rally for Catholics at the Republican National Convention. I could now see that the protests in Florida, even the gesture of taping one's mouth shut with the word "LIFE," were part of this well-coordinated political offensive, just as the "private relief" bill passed by Congress and the earlier law passed by the Florida legislature were the culmination of years of savvy lobbying by anti-abortion, anti-stem-cell research, anti-euthanasia, and disability advocate groups, who were expert at mobilizing their true-believer supporters. Article after article reported that congressional offices were being flooded by tens of thousands of emails and phone calls demanding that the government do something to save "Terri."

It then occurred to me that I no longer knew where we were, historically speaking. Were these pro-life organizations and their supporters, not to mention the protesters being arrested for civil disobedience, actually at the forefront of a moral vanguard that one day in the future would look like the abolitionist movement? This thought shook me, but I knew as a historian that the abolitionists had been dismissed by their contemporaries--Southern slaveholders but also complacent Northerners content to rest with the status quo--as a fanatical religious minority not to be taken seriously. Now that Schiavo has at last died, will her death be a turning point in American history, galvanizing people of faith to take concerted action through the legislatures but also perhaps through their own hands? As the events have unfolded over the last weeks, Michael Schiavo, various judges connected with the case, and even the police standing guard outside the hospice have received death threats. On Tuesday, March 29, an anonymous caller informed the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office that a bomb was in the area and that it would explode when Schiavo dies.

I couldn't get out of my mind a diagram from a history textbook that listed the causes of the Civil War next to a thermometer with the temperature rising until it reached the boiling point, from the Missouri Compromise of 1820 and the Nullification Crisis of 1832 to the ominous decade of the 1850s--the Compromise of 1850 and the Fugitive Slave Law; the 1854 Kansas-Nebraska Act and the years of violence known as "Bleeding Kansas"; the 1857 Dred Scott Supreme Court decision; John Brown's raid on Harpers Ferry in 1859; and finally, Lincoln's election in 1860. At every point, the people living through these conflicts did not recognize them as the fateful events that would lead them headlong into civil war. Will some true believer presently unknown to us violently take matters into his or her own hands so that he or she will one day occupy a similar place in history as John Brown? History, of course, never repeats itself, but I couldn't help wondering, are we now living through what, from the perspective of future generations, will turn out to have been another such fateful time? Or will it instead appear as just another episode in the history of fervent religiosity that periodically convulses American society, inevitably exhausts itself, and then lies dormant in the underground of consciousness until the next time?

Rochelle Gurstein is the author of The Repeal of Reticence (Hill and Wang).

