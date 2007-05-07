Black Hole; The other Guantanamo.

The detention facility was designed as a short-term collectionpoint, where American interrogators sorted erroneous and low-level captures from those of higher intelligence value. And, at first,the prison actually served this purpose: Detainees from SaudiArabia, Yemen, and North Africa were transported to Guantanamo--although there are still some Arabs held at Bagram. (Weknow this, in part, because a Yemeni prisoner, held virtually in communicado for more than five years, sent his father a letterthrough the Red Cross. "BT," meaning Bagram Theater, was marked onthe upper-left-hand corner.)

From the start, the processing of prisoners entailed some grislypractices. When Captain Carolyn Wood assumed control of the prisonin the summer of 2002-- she ran it until taking over Abu Ghraib ayear later--interrogation tactics came to include beatings, anal violation with sharp objects, blows to the genitals, and "peroneal"strikes (an incapacitating blow to the leg with a baton, a knee, or a shin). We know about these tactics because an internal Army investigation into two prisoner deaths was obtained by The New York Times. These detainees--a 22-year-old taxi driver and the brotherof a Taliban commander--were found dead and hanging from the wrists by shackles. A coroner's report said the two men died after being subjected to dozens of peroneal strikes. According to the coroner's report, the "pulpified" legs of one of the corpses looked as if they had "been run over by a bus."

During these early years, one of the most notorious figures at the prison was Private First Class Damien M. Corsetti, known in turnsas the "King of Torture" and "Monster." Corsetti tattooed anItalian translation of the latter moniker across his stomach. Inthe end, a military tribunal cleared Corsetti of all charges. Hislawyer successfully argued before the tribunal that the rules for detainee treatment were unclear: "The president of the United States doesn't know what the rules are. The secretary of defense doesn't know what the rules are. But the government expects this Pfc. to know what the rules are?" But, in the course of proving his innocence, Corsetti revealed several damning details. One of the prisoners he called to testify on his behalf told the military judges that a Saudi detainee recounted how Corsetti had threatenedto rape him. He had even taken out his penis and yelled, "This isyour God!"