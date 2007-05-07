Black Hole; The other Guantanamo.

While Bagram began as a temporary jail, it has over time morphedinto a more permanent facility. As the bulk of its Arab prisonerswere shipped to Guantanamo, it increasingly held Afghans for long(and in many cases indefinite) terms. "One of the worst aspects of Bagram is that no one knows how long they'll be held there," saysSam Zia-Zarifi, the research director for the Asia division ofHuman Rights Watch. The secrecy shrouding the prison makes it hardto discern the precise composition of its occupants. But we do knowthat, last year, its population swelled by about 100 detainees,thanks to new U.S.- nato operations aimed at routing the resurgent Taliban. And even the Pentagon has implicitly conceded that the prison no longer serves its initial short-term purpose, changing its name from Bagram Collection Point to the Bagram Theater Internment Facility.

During this transformation, some of the worst abuses at Bagram, suchas anal violations and beatings, have been curbed, according toformer detainees, the Afghan Human Rights Commission, and Human Rights Watch. The Department of Defense claims that prisoners now gain an average of 15 pounds during their detention. And, several weeks ago, the first Afghan prisoners were transferred from Bagram into Afghan custody in the U.S.-built wing of the infamous Policharki prison. Lieutenant Colonel Todd Vician, a spokesman forthe Department of Defense, tells me, "We have no desire to be the world's jailer."

But, for all these changes, the growing detainee population still lives in overcrowded cages. Prisoners don't even have the limited access to lawyers available to prisoners in Guantanamo. Nor do they have the right to Combatant Status Review Tribunals, which Guantanamo detainees won in the 2004 Supreme Court ruling in Hamdiv. Rumsfeld. Instead, if a combat commander chooses, he can convenean Enemy Combatant Review Board (ecrb), at which the detainee has no right to a personal advocate, no chance to speak in his own defense, and no opportunity to review the evidence against him. The detainee isn't even allowed to attend. And, thanks to such limitedaccess to justice, many former detainees say they have no idea whythey were either detained or released.

With a victory in the pending habeas cases, Bagram detainees might eventually win the same legal rights now held by Guantanamoprisoners. But, according to Tina Foster, executive director of theInternational Justice Network and co-counsel on the habeaspetitions, "Even if the cases are successful, we are unlikely to see dramatic changes at Bagram any time soon." It will remain toofar from the public eye, too deep in a war zone, to receive the public pressure that forced the reform of Guantanamo. That's a shame, because the prison--and, more precisely, its infamy--hashurt the American cause in Afghanistan. "[It] undermines our legitimacy in building democracy and human rights in Afghanistan,"says Barnett Rubin, director of studies at New York University's Center on International Cooperation.

I began to understand this cost as I sat in the Kabul guest housewith the American lawyers. Over a cup of tea, one local official named Zalmay Shah told us that he had once worked closely with U.S. Special Forces. At the beginning of the U.S. invasion, he hadhelped a commander named "Tony" round up a handful of midlevel Taliban. The soldiers had awarded him a letter of commendation for his efforts, and he developed a sincere affection for the Americans. That soon changed.

While delivering one wanted man into U.S. custody, Shah was himselfarrested, hooded, shackled, and stripped. Soldiers taped his mouthshut, refusing to let him spit out the snuff he was chewing. Forthree days, his jailers in Bagram denied him food. All the while,Shah pleaded his innocence and reminded the Americans of his friendship with "Tony." And, eventually, the Americans concluded that they had mistakenly identified the man as a Taliban official and released him. Despite all this, the U.S. military has continued to ask Shah for his help. "I have refused," he told us. "When the Americans came, we thought we would be free. But, on the contrary, we have suffered." Placing his elbows on the table, he hunched forward and cupped his hands around the now cold tea. "If the Americans don't change their policies soon, neither we nor they will have a way out."

Eliza Griswold is currently a Nieman Fellow in journalism at Harvard University. Her first book of poems, Wideawake Field, will be published in May, and she is at work on a non fiction book