Neither Bush nor Kerry offered realistic plans for Iraq last night.

Presidential candidates often make statements on foreign policy that they ignore once they get into office. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, for instance, both promised in their initial campaigns to get tough on China and then didn't. But incumbent presidents don't have this luxury. What they say becomes foreign policy. And in the case of a major issue like the Iraq war, the challenger must also be careful not to make promises he has no intention of keeping. So from a standpoint of future foreign policy, and not merely domestic political success, it is worth looking at what Bush and John Kerry said about Iraq in their first debate last night. What one discovers is not reassuring.

Moderator Jim Lehrer asked Bush "what criteria" he would use "to determine when to start bringing U.S. troops home from Iraq." Bush responded: "So the answer to your question is when our generals on the ground and Ambassador Negroponte tells me that Iraq is ready to defend herself from these terrorists, that elections will have been held by then, that there's stability and that they're on their way to, you know, a nation that's free. That's when."

Bush's answer was noteworthy on several counts. First, he didn't say the United States would leave when an Iraqi government asked it to leave, but only when our military authorities and ambassador deem that American objectives in the country have been met. One reading of what Bush said is that he wants what the United States has traditionally sought in the Middle East--pliant, friendly regimes that suppress their opposition with force and welcome an American military presence. Bush was conspicuously silent when Kerry called on the United States to renounce any "long-term designs" on Iraq, including the establishment of permanent American bases there. And when Bush says he wants to create an Iraq that "is ready to defend herself from these terrorists," that could easily be read not as a regime able to fend off Al Qaeda but rather one able to suppress its radical anti-American opponents.

Bush also appeared to endorse the neoconservative objective of transforming Iraq into a full-fledged democracy that would serve as an example to other states in the region. "A free Iraq will be an ally in the war on terror," he said. "And that's essential. A free Iraq will set a powerful example in the part of the world that is desperate for freedom. A free Iraq will help secure Israel. A free Iraq will enforce the hopes and aspirations of the reformers in places like Iran. A free Iraq is essential for the security of this country."