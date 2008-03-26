Reform School

That pattern continued when Obama arrived in Washington. In a strongly worded October 2005 education policy speech, he warned that "government alone can't meet" the challenge of preparing children to compete in a globalized world, and he criticized "liberals who will look at failing test scores and failing schools and not realize how much change matters." He introduced legislation to fund new training and teacher-pay programs that would encourage mentorship within the profession and a stronger commitment to schools in disadvantaged neighborhoods. And, when Obama kicked off his presidential campaign, he flaunted his heterodoxy: In July 2007, Obama told a gathering of the reform-averse National Education Association (NEA)--with 3.2 million members, the nation's largest labor union--that he supports performance-based pay incentives for individual teachers. As president, Obama says he would spend an additional $18 billion annually on education--more than Hillary Clinton--but he warns that greater funding must go hand-in-hand with greater accountability.

As the campaign has worn on, though, Obama has sounded more and more like a traditional liberal Democrat. His stump speech denounces No Child Left Behind (NCLB)--a law far more popular among the Democratic think-tank crowd than among party regulars, who dislike its reliance on standardized tests--with little mention of the "good elements" in the bill that he identified in his October 2005 speech. His campaign platform contains a handful of new ideas, notably on teacher recruitment and professional development, but many reformers find it disappointingly conventional. "It's not as bold as some of us were hoping for," says Amy Wilkins of the Education Trust, a self-described Obama supporter. "He's been a little fuzzy." After he gave a major education policy address in New Hampshire last fall, Linda Darling-Hammond, a Stanford professor and Obama education adviser, emphasized to The Concord Monitor that his teacher-compensation plan--one of the few proposals in the speech that genuinely set him apart from the Democratic field--wasn't really a performance-pay scheme.

The very fact that Darling-Hammond is advising Obama has reformers worried. Whitney Tilson, a New York fund manager who is a major Obama donor, denounced her on his education-policy blog as being "about as bad as it gets in terms of education reform" and wrote that, in listening to her, Obama risked "snatching defeat from the jaws of victory on this issue." (Though, lately, Tilson has mellowed: "It's a big tent, and I have no problem with him listening to a wide range of people," he told me.) Tilson wasn't alone in his surprise at Darling-Hammond's selection. "She has spent almost two decades trying to kill Teach for America. It seems like a strange choice for him," says Michael Petrilli, a vice president at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, an education think tank. (Teach for America circumvents the usual teacher certification process, troubling traditionalists.) And others on Obama's education policy team share Darling-Hammond's views. While Obama receives advice from a variety of scholars, "if you look at his top education advisers, there's hardly a reformer in the bunch," Petrilli says.

This apparent disconnect was at the center of a controversy that erupted the week before the Wisconsin primary in February. In an interview with The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Obama seemed to indicate that he might support publicly funded school vouchers. He said he was skeptical that Milwaukee's pilot voucher program would work, but he didn't rule out the possibility that he might be proven wrong. "I will not allow my predispositions to stand in the way of making sure that our kids can learn," he told the paper. The Ohio affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), which has endorsed Clinton, released a letter asking him to clarify his views, and Obama's campaign responded, emphasizing his record of opposition to vouchers. But the incident suggested that Obama doesn't adhere to the usual Democratic narrative.