How the latest Bond film revived the franchise

Casino Royale

From its first frames, Casino Royale, just released on video, promises to restore the trimmed-down urgency of the early Sean Connery outings as Bond, before the franchise grew so fat and tired and stupid: The MGM lion and the Columbia Pictures torch-lady are both presented in black and white; when onscreen type announces that the first scene is set in Prague, there's a knowing pause, as if to hint this could be some Cold War-era John le Carré adaptation (The Spy Who Loved to Come in from the Cold?), before it confesses its era with "Czech Republic." But Casino Royale exceeds this promise, presenting a Bond both leaner and meaner than any that has come before. That this is the best Bond flick in nearly four decades is beyond reasonable dispute; whether it's better even than the early Connerys is a subject worthy of debate.

Who could have imagined that the franchise could lift itself up so quickly from the laughable depths of Die Another Day, with its invisible cars and one-man war against the North Korean Army? Though Casino Royale was produced by the same folks responsible for that self-parodying rubbish, it feels as though the rights to the story somehow fell into the hands of an outsider, who fashioned the film as a "fuck you" to Bond's official custodians. Rebukes to the franchise's errors and excesses are everywhere: an opening action sequence that consists merely (but marvelously) of two men chasing one another on foot through a construction site; Bond's joke to his female partner that her cover-name is "Miss Stephanie Broadchest"; the villain's explanation, "I never understood all these elaborate tortures," before he pummels Bond's privates with a knotted rope; Bond's response, when asked whether he'd like his martini shaken or stirred: "Do I look like I give a damn?" It is an almost inexpressible relief that the niftiest spy gadget in the entire film is the medical kit hidden in Bond's car.

Unlike recent Bonds, whose kills had no more weight than the one-liners that generally accompanied them, Craig's tend to be intimate, bloody, and devoid of glamour: the restroom murder that opens the movie; a slow, painful strangulation in the bottom of a stairwell. In the latter half of the movie alone, Craig goes through more tuxedo shirts--gore-soaked, waterlogged, shredded--than Roger Moore seemed to dirty during his entire Bond tenure.

Craig is also the first Bond who is not openly pleasure-seeking, whose sexual escapades are clearly intended to further his mission, rather than the other way around. This correction is made most explicit when Bond engages in some light foreplay with a Bahamian lovely in order to find out what her villainous husband might be up to. "Apparently, he's on the last flight to Miami," she informs him between nibbles, "so you have all night to question me." In response, Bond phones room service to send up a little beluga and bubbly. But when he's asked "For two, sir?" his reply is terse: "No, one." Cut to him speeding to the airport. The last several Bonds would probably have let it wait 'til morning; even Connery would have allowed himself a wistful sigh at his coital self-sacrifice. It's as if the franchise at last felt forced to decide between carnal vocations for its hero and opted, wisely, for assassin over gigolo. Even the opening credits forsake the tease of quasi-naked jiggle bunnies in favor of a neatly stylized series of animated executions.