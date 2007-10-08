At the same time, though, these plans offer single-payer advocates something that wasn't part of the mainstream debate last time. All three candidates would create a new public program, perhaps modeled on Medicare, into which anybody could enroll. These plans would operate alongside the private plans, competing with them for business. If they prove as efficient as single-payer advocates claim, they should attract more and more people--in effect, evolving into a single-payer system naturally.

It might not happen that way, of course. And some groups, like the California Nurses Association, are as disappointed with these plans as single-payer advocates were last time. But the mere prospect of getting to single-payer eventually--coupled with the promise of covering everybody, albeit under mostly private coverage, right away--has been enough to other organizations on the left. Consider the Campaign for America's Future, an unabashedly liberal group based in Washington. Although it supports single-payer reforms, it has given its strong endorsement to the new Democratic plans--and signaled its determination to fight for them.

More support will come from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which is probably the single most powerful union in America today. SEIU's president, Andy Stern, is a longtime advocate of universal health care. But as committed as he is to the goal of covering everybody, he's not so committed to any one model of reform. On the contrary, he has gone out of his way to make common cause with anybody willing to say good things about universal health care--even, controversially, Wal-Mart. It's virtually unthinkable he wouldn't support any plan the Democrats might put forward in 2009--and put SEIU's considerable political resources behind it.

None of which will matter much if the supporters of universal coverage can't mobilize people to action. But that's where groups like MoveOn may come into play. It's hard to know whether the pro-universal forces could have matched their opponents in organizing last time around--if, say, the AFL-CIO really had put all of its energies into fighting for the Clinton plan, rather than NAFTA. But their chances certainly seem better this time, now that groups like MoveOn have developed a grassroots infrastructure that simply didn't exist in 1993 and 1994. And while MoveOn's efforts to push S-CHIP past a Bush veto isn't a perfect proxy for the debate to come, it's not difficult to imagine MoveOn deploying the same tactics in 2009 if, say, a Democratic president and Democratic Congress were trying to push universal coverage past a Republican filibuster in the Senate. (Which, as it happens, is almost certainly what would happen if a Democrat wins the presidency.)

Granted, MoveOn's support can be a mixed blessing, as the critics of the war found out after the infamous "Betray-us" ad. And, let's face it, health care may never be the kind of galvanizing issue that war is. But the fact that Bush's S-CHIP veto is already sparking protests suggests this may be the beginning of something new--and, for the supporters of universal coverage, something promising. By galvanizing universal health care's advocates, Bush's veto might do a lot more to make universal health care likely than expanding S-CHIP ever would have.