Similarly, I saw an Obama aide practically berate a foreign television crew that tried to ask him some basic questions after a town hall in eastern Iowa this fall.

But, unlike his rivals, the attention-starved Edwards needs to keep the press interested. For months, and with mixed results, his campaign has battled the media’s tendency to cast the campaign as a two-“man” race between Obama and Hillary. At a house party in Hampton, N.H., last month, Elizabeth Edwards cited with frustration a New York Times public editor column noting that the paper had run 47 articles about Clinton since Labor Day, and just 18 on Edwards.

Edwards’s aides argue this is deeply unfair. They point to several polls which show a near-dead heat in Iowa--including a new internal campaign poll which puts Edwards two points ahead of Obama among both “likely” and “very likely” caucus-goers. What's more, the new line coming from Edwards-land is that their man doesn’t actually have to win Iowa to survive. He just needs to beat either Clinton or Obama. “If we come in second and beat Hillary Clinton, that’s gonna be pretty huge,” one of his aides says. And if he beats Obama? “It’s hard to see how it becomes a Hillary-Obama race” in New Hampshire . But not all polls are as sunny--including a recent Newsweek survey which finds Obama creaming Edwards, 35-18, among very likely caucus-goers.

Whatever its accuracy, that poll reflects the conventional wisdom among national reporters, which has left Edwards resorting to extreme measures to get some attention. Edwards’s press secretary, Eric Schultz, blast e-mails enough upbeat excerpts about his boss to shock a Viagra spammer. The Edwards campaign tries to make news with an endless rollout of micro-policies and gimmicks like this week’s “Main Street Express” Iowa bus tour (itself an echo of John McCain’s über-press friendly “Straight Talk Express”). On Monday Edwards subjected himself to the unpredictable questioning of Chris Matthews on “Hardball,” a show neither Clinton nor Obama have visited in recent memory. And now there's accessibility, the last refuge of a struggling candidate.