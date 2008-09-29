On September 8th, an unidentified South Korean official cited intelligence from Chinese sources that claimed Kim had collapsed on the 22nd of August. On September 10th, South Korea’s intelligence chief told a parliamentary committee that the North Korean leader had probably suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. Two South Korean newspapers subsequently reported that he was paralyzed on one side, and was being treated by foreign doctors. Later, the Japanese daily Tokyo Shimbun cited the Chinese government in reporting that while Kim could not walk about, he was stable, recovering, and conscious. He was said to be able to brush his teeth. North Korean officials have predictably denied every suggestion of an illness, though the Western news agencies and U.S. intelligence sources have converged on the stroke theory.

WHO’S IN LINE TO TAKE OVER?

Unlike after the passing of Kim père in 1994, there is no clearly articulated succession plan in place. There are any number of plausible scenarios, ranging from a peaceful bureaucratic transfer of authority to what Klingner considers the direst, though less probable scenario: a power struggle between factions from the military, the party, and the ruling family, each commanding armed units loyal to them, and leaving the rest of us to ask who controls the nukes?

Hereditary succession would, under normal circumstances, be the most plausible outcome of a patrilineal regime like North Korea’s. However, Kim’s sons have been mostly absent from government, and seem to have ceded de facto authority to the powerful military and party bureaucracies that surround Kim. Keep in mind, said one experienced observer of North Korea affairs, “All of these guys were educated overseas [in Switzerland and the Soviet Union, for example]. They have no school chum network.” In a closed society like North Korea, such ties are crucial if a leader is to have reins over his governing factions.

Yet while Mr. Kim’s sons lack a strong power base, they have the genes. Which is to say, even if the military and party bureaucracies prove to be the stronger contenders for power during a succession struggle, one of Mr. Kim’s sons is still likely to assume formal leadership. He may do so more as a figurehead, but he would nevertheless be a crucial conduit for the new ruling clique to acquire the legitimacy of the previous regime. According to the Korea observer noted above, “The most plausible model for what would happen next is for a member of the family to play a symbolic role, like the Japanese emperor. It may be that North Korea is headed towards, not a biological connection with the past, but a spiritual connection. After all, how many days do you spend worrying about the blood-pressure of the Japanese emperor?”