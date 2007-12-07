But the broader debate over Guantanamo has suffered greatly from overbroad claims of erroneous detentions there. The New York Times referred in an editorial to “hundreds of innocent men ... jailed at Guantanamo Bay without charges or rudimentary rights”--a statement it cannot possibly support. We hear endless stories about relief workers, instructors in the Koran, and victims of mistaken identity swept up and sold for bounty by the Northern Alliance to gullible Americans led by a malicious administration. There’s an element of truth here, of course. A few certain cases of egregious error have surfaced. And others present wrenching conflicts between fairness, justice, and security interests. For example, Waxman’s own clients are a group of six Algerian-born men who were living in Bosnia and arrested on suspicion of plotting to blow up the American embassy in Sarajevo . After the Bosnian Supreme Court ordered them released, however, the authorities turned them over to the U.S. military, which whisked them off to Guantanamo . All claim to be innocent of everything. And the military’s allegations against them have never faced any real test.

But there is also an element of romantic fantasy in the belief that large numbers of Guantanamo detainees are there by mistake. For the past six months, I have been studying declassified materials from Defense Department reviews of Guantanamo cases: transcripts and records of the much derided panels known as the Combatant Status Review Tribunals (CSRT) and Administrative Review Boards (ARB). While my data are not yet fully complete, the general picture of the people who went through these reviews, many of whom have been released, is clear: About a third of detainees admit facts that offer significant--though not always adequate--support to the government’s contention that they are “enemy combatants.” About a third deny everything. And about a third make no statements at all. (While some military interrogations have been coercive and the CIA has probably crossed over into outright torture, nobody has alleged that these particular statements, which took place in hearings before panels of officers, were involuntary.) This approximate ratio has remained relatively consistent even as the population at Guantanamo has shrunk.

The admissions vary a great deal. Some detainees proudly declare their Al Qaeda membership and terrorist activity. Many more admit fighting for the Taliban. Some Afghans claim plausibly to have been forced into Taliban service. And a fairly large group denies membership or belligerence but admits to some lesser degree of affiliation--staying in Taliban or Al Qaeda housing or taking training, for example--that is at least suggestive.

The denials vary a great deal as well. In some cases, they have the ring of truth. In other cases, they are so patently absurd as to warrant quick dismissal; in one case, a detainee claimed to have been buying rare collectibles—mummies, to be precise. In the vast majority of cases, they are not easily assessed one way or another in the declassified material. A great many detainees tell more or less the same small number of stories: That they came to Afghanistan to do relief or charity work, to study, to look for jobs, or to check out the supposedly “pure” Islamic Taliban regime. My guess is that the overwhelming majority of these detainees are lying--for the simple reason that it beggars belief that the roundup of foreigners in Afghanistan and Pakistan could have nailed such a concentration of relief workers and students. But the stories are probably true in a percentage of cases, and the government’s evidence of their falsehood may in quite a few instances be weak--particularly if one considers only the evidence that would be admissible in court.

The more I studied the CSRT and ARB records, in fact, the more convinced I became that the government is another victim of the inadequate process that it set up for reviewing the detainees--which has lost in the public arena no matter what those reviews found. The CSRTs found 38 out of nearly 600 detainees to be “no longer enemy combatants,” a bizarre euphemism for erroneously held. The ARBs quickly freed another 14 of those the CSRTs found to be enemy combatants. Yet where the review processes have freed people, they never received any credit for separating the wheat from the chaff. When detainees openly admitted their affiliations, validating the government’s claims, the secrecy associated with the hearings and records meant that the public never learned about it. And when the reviews resolved contested issues of fact in the government’s favor, their ad hoc status, stacked rules, and lack of congressional authorization denied their judgments credibility in the public eye. Almost no matter what they did, people saw them as unjust.