But the broader debate over Guantanamo has suffered greatly from overbroad
claims of erroneous detentions there. The
New York Times referred in an editorial
to “hundreds of innocent men ... jailed at Guantanamo Bay
without charges or rudimentary rights”--a statement it cannot possibly support.
We hear endless stories about relief workers, instructors in the Koran, and
victims of mistaken identity swept up and sold for bounty by the Northern Alliance to gullible Americans led by a
malicious administration. There’s an element of truth here, of course. A few certain
cases of egregious error have surfaced. And others present wrenching conflicts
between fairness, justice, and security interests. For example, Waxman’s own
clients are a group of six Algerian-born men who were living in Bosnia and arrested on suspicion of plotting to
blow up the American embassy in Sarajevo.
After the Bosnian Supreme Court ordered them released, however, the authorities
turned them over to the U.S.
military, which whisked them off to Guantanamo.
All claim to be innocent of everything. And the military’s allegations against
them have never faced any real test.
But there is also an element of romantic fantasy in the
belief that large numbers of Guantanamo
detainees are there by mistake. For the past six months, I have been studying
declassified materials from Defense Department reviews of Guantanamo cases: transcripts and records of
the much derided panels known as the Combatant Status Review Tribunals (CSRT)
and Administrative Review Boards (ARB). While my data are not yet fully
complete, the general picture of the people who went through these reviews, many
of whom have been released, is clear: About a third of detainees admit facts
that offer significant--though not always adequate--support to the government’s
contention that they are “enemy combatants.” About a third deny everything. And
about a third make no statements at all. (While some military interrogations
have been coercive and the CIA has probably crossed over into outright torture,
nobody has alleged that these particular statements, which took place in
hearings before panels of officers, were involuntary.) This approximate ratio
has remained relatively consistent even as the population at Guantanamo has shrunk.
The admissions vary a great deal. Some detainees proudly
declare their Al Qaeda membership and terrorist activity. Many more admit
fighting for the Taliban. Some Afghans claim plausibly to have been forced into
Taliban service. And a fairly large group denies membership or belligerence but
admits to some lesser degree of affiliation--staying in Taliban or Al Qaeda
housing or taking training, for example--that is at least suggestive.
The denials vary a great deal as well. In some cases, they
have the ring of truth. In other cases, they are so patently absurd as to warrant
quick dismissal; in one case, a detainee claimed to have been buying rare
collectibles—mummies, to be precise. In the vast majority of cases, they are
not easily assessed one way or another in the declassified material. A great
many detainees tell more or less the same small number of stories: That they
came to Afghanistan
to do relief or charity work, to study, to look for jobs, or to check out the
supposedly “pure” Islamic Taliban regime. My guess is that the overwhelming
majority of these detainees are lying--for the simple reason that it beggars
belief that the roundup of foreigners in Afghanistan
and Pakistan
could have nailed such a concentration of relief workers and students. But the
stories are probably true in a percentage of cases, and the government’s
evidence of their falsehood may in quite a few instances be weak--particularly
if one considers only the evidence that would be admissible in court.
The more I studied the CSRT and ARB records, in fact, the
more convinced I became that the government is another victim of the inadequate
process that it set up for reviewing the detainees--which has lost in the
public arena no matter what those reviews found. The CSRTs found 38 out of
nearly 600 detainees to be “no longer enemy combatants,” a bizarre euphemism
for erroneously held. The ARBs quickly freed another 14 of those the CSRTs
found to be enemy combatants. Yet where the review processes have freed people,
they never received any credit for separating the wheat from the chaff. When
detainees openly admitted their affiliations, validating the government’s
claims, the secrecy associated with the hearings and records meant that the
public never learned about it. And when the reviews resolved contested issues
of fact in the government’s favor, their ad hoc status, stacked rules, and lack
of congressional authorization denied their judgments credibility in the public
eye. Almost no matter what they did, people saw them as unjust.