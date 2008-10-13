What McCain's interest in Crimea suggests about his worldview.

With Senator John McCain’s increasing propensity to drop new policy proposals into debates with little explanation, it is worth asking what he meant when he urged viewers to “watch Ukraine.” As it turns out, Ukraine is once again in the middle of a nasty domestic political crisis, this time pitting two former allies from the Orange Revolution--Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and President Viktor Yushchenko--against one another, with the most likely outcome being yet another early parliamentary election. But as much as I personally would applaud either of the U.S. presidential candidates for encouraging Americans to pay more attention to domestic politics in Ukraine (or any post-communist country for that matter), I don’t think this is exactly what Senator McCain had in mind.

Instead, Senator McCain was likely advancing a line of reasoning that has become popular in the press following this summer’s Russian-Georgian conflict. Simply put, there is a growing tendency to invoke the Munich analogy from World War II in reference to Russia ’s invasion of Georgia . The argument here is that, like Germany in the 1930s, Russia is in the beginning stages of attempting to expand (or in this case reestablish) its empire by invading, dismembering, and eventually annexing territory from their neighbors. If the invasion of Georgia was a first step in this regard, then it is logical to ask what the next step will be.

This is where Ukraine , and in particular the Ukrainian province of Crimea (which McCain name-dropped during the debate), enters the picture. Crimea has three characteristics that make it a particularly attractive option as a next step for Russian aggression. First, the Russian Black Sea Fleet is still located in the Crimean city of Sevastopol , based on a lease that currently runs through 2017. Second, ethnic Russians make up a majority of the population of Crimea . Finally, and somewhat ominously, there are rumors that Russians have been increasing the rate at which they have been giving Russian passports to ethnic Russians in Crimea, a tactic that was employed previously in the Georgian case. Thus, one posited scenario is for an “atrocity” against ethnic Russians in Crimea to be manufactured, requiring Russian armed intervention in response.