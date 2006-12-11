A man goes up a mountain. He is moved by what he believes. He seesthe climb
as necessary, as no way out but through. He brings his son, whowatches; son
who still hasn't caught on. Son who has followed. Son who thinks oneday he
will inherit. Son who acts as if without brothers. Son who says yesto
whatever is before him. Son who waits by the old rock, the low bush.Son who
brought nothing but the rucksack he was given. Son who did not movebeneath
the knife. Son who saw the end of day as ecclesiastic, as blaze. Sonwho in
time made all other sons listen to the story of the old man who gotall the
way up and who without looking back went over to the other side. Who
disappeared as if looking for other sons. As if done. Son who walkedin quiet
and calm, having come back down, alone. Son for whom nothing waschanged, was
changed, and in the changing changed the world.
By sophie cabot black