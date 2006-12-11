A man goes up a mountain. He is moved by what he believes. He seesthe climb

as necessary, as no way out but through. He brings his son, whowatches; son

who still hasn't caught on. Son who has followed. Son who thinks oneday he

will inherit. Son who acts as if without brothers. Son who says yesto

whatever is before him. Son who waits by the old rock, the low bush.Son who

brought nothing but the rucksack he was given. Son who did not movebeneath

the knife. Son who saw the end of day as ecclesiastic, as blaze. Sonwho in

time made all other sons listen to the story of the old man who gotall the

way up and who without looking back went over to the other side. Who

disappeared as if looking for other sons. As if done. Son who walkedin quiet

and calm, having come back down, alone. Son for whom nothing waschanged, was

changed, and in the changing changed the world.

By sophie cabot black