Home Alone

As TNR went to press, John Ashcroft's revelation that the United States had captured an Al Qaeda operative seeking to build a dirty bomb was distracting attention from President George W. Bush's dramatic unveiling of his plan for a Department of Homeland Security. That announcement, in turn, had distracted attention from whistle-blower Coleen Rowley's testimony about FBI bungling, which, in turn, had distracted attention from the Democrats' call for a blueribbon commission to investigate the intelligence failures preceding September 11.

All of which is fine, as far as it goes. But sometime over the last month Washington seems to have forgotten that there's another component to homeland security, and it has nothing to do with removing the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service from the Department of Agriculture: It's called the war on terrorism.

Rhetorically, the Bush team seems to understand this. In a West Point speech two weeks ago, the president outlined a strategy of "preemption," whereby the United States would venture overseas to slay dragons before they reached our shores. But you wouldn't know it from the administration's record over the past few months. Nowhere has the distance between forceful words and feeble deeds been starker than in the case of Iraq. Having defined the threat posed by Saddam in the aftermath of 9/11 as "a grave and growing danger," the administration has since opted for ever-more equivocal action loosening U.N. sanctions; hinting that it may support a revival of the U.N.'s farcical weapons-inspections regime; and declining to boost aid to the Iraqi opposition. "I have no war plans on my desk," Bush assured a grateful European audience last month.

The war on terror's momentum has even ground to a halt in Central Asia. The United States has obstructed attempts to expand peacekeeping operations beyond Kabul, all but inviting Afghanistan to descend back into the chaos that made it a hospitable base for terrorists in the first place. More troubling still, Afghanistan's neighbor Pakistan in recent months has been transformed from the principal sponsor of Osama bin Laden's forces into their principal refuge. American officials have pressed only gingerly for the Pakistani government to move against Al Qaeda forces believed to have crossed the border including, perhaps, bin Laden himself. Pressed to account for the light touch, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld explained that Pakistan is a "sovereign nation." But this sovereign nation won't even concede the existence of terrorists within its borders. "There can't be any such large-scale concentrations [of Al Qaeda] in any area of Pakistan," Pakistani General Javed Cheema declared last month. To underscore the point, Pakistan has released most of the 2,000 Islamic militants it imprisoned at Washington's behest earlier this year.