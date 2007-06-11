The private stock exchange that could revolutionize the U.S. financial system

The virtue of stock markets, at least in theory, is that anyone can participate--and, through them, come to own a piece of corporate America. Free marketeers like to hype widespread stock ownership (over 50 percent by some counts) as a keystone of social stability, economic vitality, and political participation. And, while such claims should be taken with a fat grain of salt--owning part of a company hardly gives you a voice in running it, most people own stock indirectly through pensions or mutual funds, and so on--they're basically right. Buying stock in a company means buying into the economic and political systems that make it possible.

That's how thing are supposed to work. But, last month, Goldman Sachs unveiled a new system that effectively cuts out individual investors--and regulatory oversight--from the process of buying and selling stock. Called Goldman Sachs Tradable Unregistered Equity (GS TrUE), it is a private electronic exchange in which companies can sell unregistered shares of themselves to a coterie of high-end investors (almost exclusively institutions, such as pensions and hedge funds). Eventually, it will become a full trading platform, meaning it would work just like the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ--but, being private, its participants could largely avoid Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) oversight. Thus, companies on GS TrUE will have it both ways: They won't have to release information about themselves or abide by most SEC rules, but they can still tap into a good-sized chunk of U.S capital pools.

So far, Goldman has debuted only one company (fittingly, a private-equity firm), but the system's performance so far has other banks, and even NASDAQ, eager to follow its lead. And, while few expect such private exchanges to supplant public markets, their free-lunch appeal could easily become a major alternative. If it does, it will revolutionize the U.S. financial system. And, in an economy supposedly built on the tight relationship between individuals and markets, that's bad news--not least for the corporate world itself.

As the Wall Street Journal declared, GS TrUE "represents the latest step in the creeping exclusion of individual investors from a growing proportion of financial-market activity." That includes hedge funds, which exclude all but the richest individuals, and private equity, which buys public companies and takes them private. But hedge funds are, in many ways, just another player in the public markets, and private equity only makes a profit when it returns privatized firms to the public markets.