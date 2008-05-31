Raider of the Lost Archetype

Each of the films makes this point by using the same basic plot: occult artifact offers knowledge and power transcending normal human limits; baddies seek to exploit artifact for advantage; the heroic Jones could grasp the artifact for himself, but though tempted, he rejects it and thus saves his skin and his soul. In the first film, the French archaeologist Belloq wants the Ark so he can talk right to God, in the latest, the Ukrainian occultist Irina Spalko seeks the Crystal Skull because, as she says, “I want to know.” Some part of Jones--the frontiersman part--wants the same thing, to seize knowledge and power in one fell swoop; as Belloq tells him, “You and I are very much alike. ... I am a shadowy reflection of you. But it would have taken only a nudge to make you the same as me.”

Jones and the assorted good guys push back against that nudge. As Marcus Brody says in The Last Crusade, the point of the Grail is to seek it, not to get it; it is not the search for the divine per se, but “the search for the divine in all of us.” It is not that Jones and his friends don’t value knowledge--they are scholars who know their languages and history backwards and forwards. And their fieldwork is a part of their learning; one of the best moments in the fourth film comes when Dr. Jones delivers a disquisition on the need for an academic to get out of the library--shortly before he himself does so on a motorcycle.

But Jones also knows you can’t take short cuts to wisdom. The Jones fables, each and every one, punish those--Nazi, Thuggee, or Commie--who would seize otherworldly knowledge and power, and reward Jones for his slow and steady “digging in the dirt,” as his enemies contemptuously call it. Jones’s inner Yankee, a frugal hoarder of wisdom, keeps his adventurous alter ego in check.

The parallel images that bookend Kingdom of the Crystal Skull pit Jones not only against the inhuman, but the too-American. In the first, he stands before a mushroom cloud; in the second, a flying saucer. In the film, as in the United States of that era, both represent the awesome possibility of new technology and also its awful dark side--Spalko makes the parallel even more explicit by quoting Oppenheimer’s suggestion that the application of his intellect made him “Death, the destroyer of worlds,” just as she reveals the power of the crystal skull.

Offered the opportunity of forbidden knowledge by alien visitors, Jones says, “We don’t want to go that way.” And quite rightly, too, as the costs are too high. But, facing the atomic bomb, he can’t recommend against going that way: it’s too late. America already chose that path. The filmmakers clearly wanted to give Jones a cheerful send-off, and they do, but they provide no reason their hero would find himself welcomed back to a country that starts the movie persecuting him in the arrogant paranoia of its atomic power. Jones wouldn’t go that way, but we have.