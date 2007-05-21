The Thin Line

Milgram’s experiments involved an authority figure, in the form of a professor explicitly asking people to participate in an apparently reputable experiment. In 1971, Philip Zimbardo conducted a different study of situational influences. The basic idea was to ask ordinary young men to act as either prisoners or guards in a mock prison for a period of two weeks. Zimbardo’s remarkable finding was that after just a few days, apparently normal people, acting as guards in the mock prison, turned cruel and even sadistic--not because anyone ordered them to act that way, but as a result of the role in which they found themselves. As a consequence of the cruelty of the guards and the disintegration of several of the prisoners, Zimbardo’s experiment had to be terminated after only six days.

In his new book, Zimbardo gives the full story of the Stanford Prison Experiment for the first time. Generalizing from that story, he suggests that dispositionism is a serious error, that good and evil are largely a function of our contexts and our roles, and that almost all of us are capable of real evil, given the proper situation. Zimbardo uses his experiment to cast light on diverse problems, including the conduct of American soldiers at Abu Ghraib, airplane accidents, human inaction in the face of evident cruelty, the mistreatment of patients in hospitals, and the behavior of suicide bombers and terrorists in general.

The Stanford Prison Experiment started with an ad in a local newspaper asking for volunteers for a study of prison life, lasting two weeks and paying $15 a day (about $75 by current standards). Seventy of those who answered the ad were called to Stanford for interviews and to take a series of psychological tests. All seventy were American college students; most had completed summer-school courses at Stanford or Berkeley. Twenty-four of them were selected on the ground that they were the most healthy and normal. Half were randomly assigned to be prison guards; the other half were randomly assigned to be prisoners. All of them indicated that they would prefer to be prisoners, in part on the ground that while they could not imagine being a prison guard after college, they could imagine being in jail, and they thought that they might learn from the experience. (Remember, this was 1971.) All of them agreed to participate through informed consent forms. They were also informed that if they were assigned the role of prisoners, they would suffer deprivations of their civil rights and have only minimally adequate diet and medical care. Those assigned to be prisoners were also told to wait at home on a particular Sunday, when they would be contacted to begin the experiment.