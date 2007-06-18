Does the United Nations have a future?

This month marks the first anniversary of the United Nation's 47-member Human Rights Council, inaugurated in June 2006 to replace and improve upon the world body's long-discredited Commission on Human Rights. Unfortunately, when the new council has made news, it's usually been for machinations disturbingly reminiscent of its predecessor. China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed seats at the table despite their dismal human rights records. The Council has failed to implement the recommendations of its own High Level Mission to Darfur. It has perpetuated the old Commission's notoriously one-sided focus on Israel, and it has voted to end scrutiny of Uzbekistan and Iran, two places where human rights are sliding rapidly downhill.

The Council's weak start is enough to make human rights advocates despair that the one opportunity in decades to overhaul the world's most universal human rights forum has come to naught. But amid the multiplying disappointments are signs that, with careful attention and pressure from the outside and within, the Council may still prove its worth. The stakes are high for human rights advocates and victims around the world and, potentially, for all those who keep faith with U.N. institutions.

The new Council's flaws were apparent before it even convened. In particular, the U.N. membership failed to find a formula to ensure that any Council members would themselves boast strong human rights records. Attempts to raise the bar for membership by requiring super-majorities of global support for election also faltered. While the United States was adamant on these and other points, its lack of initiative, frayed diplomatic relationships, and the in-your-face tactics of former U.N. ambassador John Bolton meant that most American proposals fell flat. As a result, while all but four U.N. member states voted to create the Council, a handful--including the United States--dismissed it from the start as yet another skulk of foxes running politically motivated patrols over the henhouse of humanity. Having declined to join the body at its inception, the United States again opted out when new elections for Council membership were held in May.

But it's far too soon to write the Council off, and, if you look carefully, there are some hopeful signs. During last month's elections, Belarus--one of the world's more egregious human rights violators--was decisively beaten in its bid for a seat on the world body, thanks to a determined campaign by a small number of states, including the United States, as well as a coalition of international and Belarussian NGOs. While Belarus initially ran unopposed, Bosnia's late entry into the contest drew enough votes to humiliate Belarus and, we can hope, deter other violators from similarly audacious bids.