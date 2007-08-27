Hillary's Negatives

The idea that all of the 45, 46 percent or whatever that have the negative view of her are all locked in, I think that's wrong. I'm not trying to say this is a trivial concern, but I wouldn't accept the idea that it can't be changed, because most voters formed an opinion of her as first lady in a very different context, and unless you're a voter in New York state, you haven't been given any new information about her in a long time, so that opinion is many years old, and I do think people will be willing to take another look at her.

It's pretty clear that she's taken positions that are less liberal overall than a lot of voters assume she is. So her first strategy, if and when she wins the primary, is just to emphasize the issues on which she's to the right of other Democrats. And there are lots of issues on which she genuinely is less liberal than people think she is. That's one reason why I don't think it's implausible to think she'll be able to drive the negatives down. And she doesn't have to drive them down all that far. I think you have to assume given how polarized our country is right now, I'd be surprised if both candidates for president didn't wind up with negatives north of 40 percent by election day. You don't need to bring it down a lot to get in the same place the other candidates will be next year. Whoever the GOP nominee is will have numbers that high by the time the Democrats are done with them. Her problem is that everyone already knows her.

Hank Scheinkopf

Not everyone is going to love you. You will always have negatives. You need to find people who view you negatively but are persuadable, focus on how those people view you, and find an argument that you feel is going to be persuasive to those people. You need to tailor a message to them. If you focus on the entire population, you're going to spend a lot of time and money going after people who basically will never come around to you.

In Hillary's case, the first thing she should do is not worry about what Karl Rove says. Whatever problems she has, the Republicans are in a much worse position. This election is going to be decided by moderate swing voters in the Midwest, a lot of white Catholics, people who are economically sensitive, and Republicans have lost those people already. They're viewed much the same way the Democrats were at the height of their disarray in the 1980s--just out of touch.