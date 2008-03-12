Cooked Books

Push the question one step further: What does journalistic
fact-checking consist of in the first place? Sometimes the fact-checker calls
up an interview source and asks him or her direct questions. Otherwise the
fact-checker sees if the stated claim can be found in some published book,
magazine, or perhaps in a refereed academic journal. Fact-checking can’t be any
more reliable than these underlying sources.
So, should the academic journal or the Wikipedia entry
receive more respect? Should we give literary critics tenure for sparkling
reviews on Amazon.com? Should The New York Times, on a given day,
simply link to the best of the web?
Sadly, the final lessons here are brutal. We cannot quite embrace
the wonderfully egalitarian world of knowledge on the web. Error, falsehood,
sloppy untruths, and just downright lies are found all too frequently and they threaten
to spread even further. That’s why we should defend institutions--such as
academia and the standard canons of traditional journalism--that promise full
fact-checking and tough standards of rigor. Yes those institutions are very
often hypocritical. Everyone faces a deadline or a budget. Nonetheless, dropping
our stated loyalties to such institutions would be like removing our thumb from
the dike and letting the flood waters in.
I don’t mean this as a call to let up on vigilance. We
should criticize our truth-testing institutions and try to improve their
truth-tracking properties; of course, this can mean an active life in Wikipedia,
Amazon.com, and the blogosphere. But
in the final analysis the standards of mainstream institutions are necessary. We
should use the web to strengthen, rather than weaken, those procedures.
If you cannot imagine a worse alternative to the mainstream quest
for replication and fact-checking, just spend a few minutes perusing the “diet”
section of your local bookstore. Maybe the academics don’t know much more about
losing weight, but at least their standards--or at least the standards they pay
lip service to--offer us the promise of someday arriving at better knowledge.
Still, it’s clear that “published truth”--even if
“fact-checked”--is often a sorry disappointment. Of course, readers are mostly not
fighting a battle of methods or standing up for either science or traditional
journalism. They’d just like to ... um ... learn something. In that case, rush
over to Wikipedia or Amazon.com and
enjoy the fruits of human labor to your heart’s content.
And by the way, for the first draft of this essay I wrote
“MacPherson” instead of “Macpherson” in the current published version. It was
Wikipedia that clued me into giving the spelling a second look. Academic
sources use both spellings (lower case seems to predominate); let’s see what The New Republic fact-checker will do
with this one--but Britannica Online Encyclopedia is on my side.
Tyler Cowen is a Professor of Economics at George Mason
University and he
co-writes a blog at http://www.marginalrevolution.com.
By Tyler Cowen