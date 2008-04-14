Waldman on the Sixth Hour of 'John Adams'

Yes, he alienated all his political allies--but he did so out of a principled (and correct) view that avoiding war was paramount. Yes, he was an inept partisan politician--but that grew, in part, out of his old-fashioned desire to run a non-partisan administration. Yes, he signed the Alien and Sedition Act--but, well, actually there’s no “but” there; that was simply the low point of Adams’s entire career. HBO helps us to understand why he felt besieged, but does not attempt to excuse him for it.

I felt this was the best episode since the first. The scenes of the ever-worsening relationship with Jefferson are riveting. Better yet, Adams plays Jefferson to a draw, seeming more principled and less partisan.

I am also relieved that Abigail finally has a few moments of ignominy. Until now, the series followed the pattern of those TV floor-wax-commercials--you know, the wise, unappreciated woman covering up for the dopey man. In this episode, we get to see Abigail as a thin-skinned hothead--overreacting to negative press clips--and John seeming wise and measured.

The cinematography and set design for the under-construction White House are visually extraordinary. The scenes outside--slaves and artisans, camped in bleak tents, in muddy misery--powerfully evoke just what a strange backwater the new capitol was. My favorite small detail is Adams looking at the famous Gilbert Stuart painting of Washington. If you look closely, you see that it is not a reproduction of the Stuart portrait but a new painting of actor David Morse. Or did they just Photoshop in his face?

Whoever does the makeup for this should win some sort of award, too. I’m not one who normally notices these things, but even in this day of high-tech facial plastics and special effects, movies seldom show characters aging in a believable way. John Adams looked utterly believable as a young man, and just as believable as an old man. No easy feat. Kirk, any behind-the-scenes insights you can give us on that?