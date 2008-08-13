Recruiting Scandal

Indeed, there was barely even time to worry about Florida's 22nd as other recruitment problems popped up all over the country. In eastern Arizona, Republicans had to settle for their tenth choice; in Staten Island, the GOP's bottom-tier selection garnered an electoral challenge from his own disgruntled son--and then died. In Indiana's competitive 2nd district, the under-funded Republican challenger frittered away his precious money flying to Alaska to film pro-ANWR-drilling YouTube videos, one of which had to be aborted because he was overwhelmed by swarms of mosquitoes. In North Carolina's Bush-loving 11th, which failed Redskins quarterback Heath Shuler claimed for the Democrats with a 2006 upset win, the party finally settled on Asheville councilman Carl Mumpower--but, almost immediately after being nominated, Mumpower, like an immune defender cell gone wrong, began attacking the host body, calling for President Bush's impeachment and then, last week, briefly refusing to do any more campaigning. It turns out this is what you get for nominating a lawmaker who was, up to that point, primarily known for conducting his own extra- judicial crack busts.

As the NRCC abandons seat after seat that it lost in 2006, there's neither money nor love to spare for somebody like Allen West. "I'm still waiting for J. C. Watts to call," West told me.

The national party's disinterest is vexing for the South Florida Republican leaders supporting West. They see him not as a lost cause, but as the national party's Hail Mary pass. He's a prototype of conservative manliness and an obvious alternative to Barack Obama. An eloquent speaker, he gets standing ovations wherever he goes. "You would think in the culture we're in now, the national party would stand up and take notice," complains Broward County GOP chair Chip LaMarca. "Heck, he's probably the most qualified message-deliverer we have--and he's black!" Indeed, as a black man who eschews African American culture in favor of self-consciously race-blind interests (he admires Confederate generals like Stonewall Jackson), West seems perfectly suited to soothe a certain type of older voter who intellectually dislikes racism but also fears the black-church-attending Obama. "I never grew an Afro," he tells a cluster of fans at the Coconut Creek retirement village. "I always had a nice little crew cut."

Most appealing of all, though, is the symbolism of his detainee scandal itself, and his unwillingness to repent for it. Dinerstein, the Palm Beach Republican chair, explains: "There's always been a belief by those of us on our side that the rules of engagement were inhibiting our military ... I mean, the whole Abu Ghraib thing is quite extraordinary--not one person even got tortured! One of my sound-bites is that more people died in Teddy Kennedy's car. " For humiliated Republicans constantly hearing that voters want "change"--in other words, anything but their shameful selves--West is a relief, a walking argument that they have been right all along. The desire among grassroots Republicans to resist adaptation and retrench behind the very traits that have caused them to come under fire helps explain some of the stranger nominees in other districts, too. I was amazed to find that a number of Republican politicians in North Carolina actually like Carl Mumpower.

Back in Coconut Creek, Pete DiRosa, the burly president of the retirement community's Italian-American Club, hops to his feet and, riled up by West, launches into a Braveheart-style oration: "We've gotten so complacent with the miracles we've got every day! This is the greatest country in the world! We're getting so soft!" Shhh, don't tell Al Jazeera.



Subscribe to The New Republic for only $29.97 a year--75% off cover price!

