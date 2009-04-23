Normal Is As Normal Does

How changing our health care got so un-scary.

Consider Tuesday's bipartisan ceremony in which President Obama signed the Edward M. Kennedy Serve America Act. Thirteen years ago, Republicans in Congress tried to kill Bill Clinton's AmeriCorps program. This year, Republicans and Democrats joined together to pass the largest expansion of service opportunities in decades. Tomorrow isn't always defined by yesterday.



The "public plan" idea is a good one and the issue is important: if the government makes it possible for everyone to buy health coverage, one option among many should be a government-run health insurance plan akin to Medicare.



Private insurers hate the idea because they think the public plan would undercut them in the marketplace. This argument is, in some ways, self-refuting. If the private insurers are right that the government would actually provide health coverage more cheaply than the private companies, why shouldn't that option be available? Wouldn't it save taxpayers money in the long run?



As a negotiating tactic, they should hold firm to get as close to a decent public plan as they can. Obama himself said at last month's health care summit that the public option "gives consumers more choices" and helps "keep the private sector honest, because there's some competition out there."

