A response to "A Taxing Argument"

The following is a response to this article by Laura Tyson.



Laura Tyson accuses us of flagrantly misrepresenting Senator Hillary Clinton’s positions on mortgages in two ways. First, she dismisses our claim that Senator Clinton often discusses her policy without any mention of the fact that it applies to only to subprime mortgages. Second, Tyson faults us for not mentioning the fact that Senator Clinton's plan is “voluntary.” Tyson provides a host of press releases in which she says these points are made clear. It is probably significant that, except for the original speech in New York where the proposal was presented, Tyson does not provide links to actual speeches. We think there may be misrepresentation going on, but Senator Clinton herself is doing it. Here is the passage from the (rather long and detailed) speech she gave in SouthCarolina on January 24 that we quoted:

I want to start with a 90-day moratorium on foreclosures. If the bank is about to foreclose on your home, you should have some breathing room to restructure your mortgage. I'm calling for freezing the monthly rate on adjustable rate mortgages for at least five years or until the mortgages have been converted into loans that families can afford. If you have an adjustable mortgage that’s about to skyrocket, you'll have the chance to pay it off with affordable

payments.

Try as we might, we cannot find the words “sub-prime” or “voluntary” in that passage. Similarly, when Senator Clinton raised this issue in the Los Angeles debate* she said: “I want a moratorium on foreclosures for 90 days so we can try to work out keeping people in their homes instead of having them lose their homes, and I want to freeze interest rates for five years.”

Clinton seems to be trying to have her cake and eat it too. For wonks like Professor Tyson (and us), who know that a mandatory freeze on all adjustable rate mortgages would create an enormous financial crisis, the policy is limited to subprime