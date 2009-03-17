The TNR Roundtable Part 10: What Should Obama Do About Darfur?

Iam really greatfull and happy to hear about you, after this very long time of

silence! How are you doing? and how is every body among your entire family.

For the first tme I feel that there some kind of justice in this world, and that

theres no more impunity even for the head of states.

My dear despite the huge reprecution of the indictment on humanitarian and

human rights situation in Darfur, Iam extermely happy as well as many people

through out Darfur are still celebrating the events.

At least up to date about 35 Fur individauls have been arrested by

NISS [intelligence] in SD [Southern Darfur] alone among them UN and INGO

workers, thank god I was not among them, but my house was subjected to

random shootings by unknwon armed men for three consecutive days. other

problem but I still beleived that the HR situation will deterriote within the next

than that no other coming few days specially after the pulling out of very

important INGOS from the region.

There is no doubt that the ICC arrest warrant is having negative repercussions. One friend's email does not a case make. There will always be those who argue in favor of diplomatic negotiations and those who believe that justice must be part of the process. But the more the ICC is allowed to work simultaneously and unimpeded, the more the threat of punishment forwar crimes will get embedded in the minds of future warriors. That is partly why countries like the U.S., Israel, and China are so against it. The Obama administration ought to support the ICC's decision, continue to work on the political process, and reconsider the refusals of past American administrations to sign the ICC treaty.

Elizabeth Rubin is the Edward R. Murrow Press Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine.