In your article about The New York Times' selection of Bill Kristol as an op-ed columnist, you quoted me saying, "I saw the excellent piece that the public editor wrote the other day, and that pretty much tells the story" ("The Fifth Columnist," February 13). That's true: Clark Hoyt's column accurately recounted the brouhaha that took place three decades ago when I left the Nixon White House to join the Times. But then you juxtaposed my comment about his whole column with a personal conclusion that Hoyt had come to: "This is a decision I would not have made."

That marriage of quotations was misleading; it makes it seem I agreed with his opinion, which I do not. I hope you'll set your readers straight.

William Safire

Gabriel Sherman replies: