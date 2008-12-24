For the last few months, critics have warned that the economic crisis would force Barack Obama to set aside his more ambitious ideas--starting with universal health care. For some, the issue has been one of priorities. With the economy in such desperate shape, the argument goes, Obama must devote all available manpower--and political capital--to measures that would rescue Wall Street and revive growth. "How much do you want to tweak health care while dealing with bank mortgages?" asks Deloitte and Touche's Paul Keckley. For others, the problem has been the price tag: Given the realities of the budget, the federal government simply doesn't have enough money to start giving everybody decent medical insurance. Speaking for this increasingly popular point of view, the Urban Institute's Robert Reischauer noted recently, "Fiscal resources that might have been devoted to the unavoidable short run costs of health reform will be needed to stimulate the economy and shore up the financial system." To try health care reform now, he suggested, would be "difficult if not impossible."

It's a superficially logical argument--one that people like Reischauer, a well-respected budget expert, surely come by sincerely. Fully implemented, universal health insurance will require an infusion of somewhere between $50 billion and $130 billion per year. With the annual budget deficit likely to hit $1 trillion this year, where would the money come from? And, while it's important to maximize the number of people with health insurance, surely it's more important to maximize the number of people with jobs and steady incomes. But neither argument holds up that well under scrutiny. On the contrary, the economic downturn actually makes the case for universal health insurance even stronger than it was before.

Start with the present economic crisis. By now, even the most hard-core fiscal conservatives are discovering their inner Keynesians, calling for new government spending to stimulate the economy. But spending on what exactly? Infrastructure is the most obvious target, because infrastructure spending creates jobs. But recent reports suggest that the number of projects that are ready to go--that is, those that could start up as soon as money is available--would account for only tens of billions in new spending, which is just a fraction of the stimulus many economists say we need in the very near future. There's also the possibility of tax rebates. But recent experience suggests that all but the poorest tend to save the money rather than spend it--which basically defeats the purpose.

On the other hand, most proposals for universal coverage start with a federally financed expansion of Medicaid and the State Children's Health Insurance Program. That means more poor people would get health insurance right away. And, as economist Jonathan Gruber argued recently in The New York Times, expanding those programs provides a superb economic stimulus. When poor people get health insurance, they purchase medical goods and services. More important, they start spending money on other things, since they no longer have to put aside money to pay for medical emergencies. That funnels cash back into the economy, promoting growth. "Health care reform," Gruber concluded, "is good for our economy."