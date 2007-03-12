On Iraq, Washington is all sound and no fury

Outward appearances suggest that, in a month that marks the fourth anniversary of the Iraq invasion, there's an all-hands-on-deck effort to change the course of the war: Extra troops are surging into Baghdad, and the State Department agreed to meet with Iran and Syria about how they can help stanch the bloodshed. Congressional Democrats have agreed on a plan calling for near-total U.S. troop withdrawal by September 2008, and their proposals actually stand a chance of passing in the House. While sharp divisions remain over what should happen next, all sides seem to be doing their darnedest to end a deadly status quo.

But looks are deceiving. For different reasons, both the administration and its critics in Congress have essentially reconciled themselves to a continuation of something close to the present course of the war. Neither side's moves amount to much, and they know it. They're quietly tolerating the status quo, partly for political reasons and partly because--as bad as things are--there's grim awareness that they could get even worse. It turns out that nobody really wants to rock the boat.

While President Bush portrayed his order of more than 20,000 more troops as a decisive shift in direction, it is anything but. As a bevy of military brass have made clear and daily attacks now demonstrate, the surge won't bring about a political settlement or halt Iraq's sectarian violence. Militias might shift their tactics in response to a stepped-up troop presence, but they won't disband or forswear their hunger for power. Although more troops might conceivably help calm matters, the numbers would likely have to be in the hundreds--rather than the tens--of thousands. Besides, Bush's proposal included almost nothing in the way of new tactics or methods to make the added forces more effective. With a few small exceptions--such as expanded access to Baghdad's notorious Sadr City neighborhood--America's role, its footprint across Iraqi territory, and its basic strategy of "clear, hold, and build" are unchanged.

In fact, in ordering the surge, Bush virtually ensured an extension of the war's status quo. Bereft of new strategies, and having all but admitted that "winning" is impossible, he judged that a grinding stalemate--despite its human and financial costs--would be better than a defeat that could reverberate disastrously across the Middle East. Perhaps the president wants to hand the Iraq mess off to his successor partly as a way to ensure that history does not record the failure as his alone. In either case, the surge does not amount to a change in policy. But it does amount to a change in rhetoric. Voters made clear last November that they wouldn't stand for more of the same. With the surge, Bush was able to drop his "stay the course" mantra and portray himself as trying something new.