A general feeling of hostility to the administration and purposes of the war soon flared up into active sabotage. Militant Copperheads organized secret societies to harass the War effort. More openly, through influential newspapers in centers like Chicago, Columbus and Cincinnati, in the forums of the Democratic Party, they argued the merits of a compromise peace. They discouraged enlistments, justified and even subsidized deserters and fought conscription on a number of occasions with armed force. With Confederate agents they plotted in 1864 the overthrow of the Ohio Valley state governments and the establishment of a Northwestern Confederacy which was to break with the Union, unite with the South and dictate terms. But, as Mr. Milton shows, Union counter-espionage agents were able to operate within their ranks with glorious ease, and all their plans for concerted uprisings were abortive

Lincoln was characteristically cautious in dealing with Southern sympathizers. Although he did not let constitutional scruples stand in the way of thousands of arbitrary arrests and the suspension of habeas corpus, he generally permitted the boldest opposition newspapers to circulate, and eyen allowed Clement L. Vallandigham, the leader of the Copperheads, to return to the country after a brief exile and to agitate at will.

More dangerous than their grandiose plots and their sporadic resistance to draft officers, however, was the political ambition revealed in the propaganda of the Copperheads. In its total impact their propaganda effort resembles modern psychological warfare. Plausibly framed, only too often with a substantial basis in fact, their appeals were skillfully directed to the prejudices and fears of the dissident minority. The Confederacy, they insisted, was too powerful to be beaten and had to be appeased. Peace with victory, even if attainable, could result only in an intolerable and unstable union of victors and vanquished. Lincoln was planning a personal dictatorship, and the administration was using its war powers to destroy the Democratic Party. The rank and file of the soldiers were being deceived about the aims of the conflict. The lives of white men were being sacrificed in the interests of Negroes and abolition agitators. Emancipation would inundate the North with blacks and undermine the living standards of white labor. The West had more interests in common with the agrarian South than the capitalistic East, and was already being plundered by Eastern manufacturers and railroad promoters. Continuation of the war would inevitably bring economic disaster to the whole country.

The Copperheads represented a decided minority Northern opinion, but a minority that threatened to become a peace-at-any-price majority as the weary months rolled by without military decision. In the dark winter of 1862 Lincoln confessed to Sumner that he feared “the fire in the rear more than our military chances.” After 1863, when they had ceased to look for a favorable outcome on the battlefield. Confederate leaders hoped that a stalemate would enable a Copperhead-inspired peace faction to carry the presidential election of 1864 and to negotiate a compromise peace. Vallandigham did, in fact, write the Democratic peace platform that year, but loyal Eastern war Democrats did more to choose the candidate, McClellan. Lincoln’s floundering administration was finally saved from political disaster by Sherman’s decisive victories in the field.

Readers of these two studies will be left with surprisingly little feeling of duplication. Dr. Gray’s book is a sober, comprehensive, impressively documented but readable account of the Copperheads in the Midwest, a study drawn against the background of a sharply fluctuating public morale. Mr. Milton’s book, designed with a keener sense for the dramatic, but much less illuminating on the deeper economic and political motivation of the war opposition, stresses the leading personalities on both sides and reports with relish the more spectacular Copperhead plots. But it does not fulfill the promise of its title by any new or extended evaluation of Lincoln’s personal technique in dealing with disloyalty, and its organization is often confusing.