The Persian Pragmatists

For starters, the pragmatic conservatives are less confrontational in foreign policy matters than Ahmadinejad. Depending on the issue, the differences lie in either policy or tone, and sometimes in both. On the nuclear issue, the pragmatists generally agree with Ahmadinejad--they too believe that Iran has a right to enrich uranium--but would pursue this goal in a climate of measured negotiations with the European Union and others. In fact, Ali Larijani, Iran 's former nuclear negotiator, resigned last year over differences with Ahmadinejad on this issue. Larijani, who won a seat in last week's elections, looks to be a significant parliamentary thorn in the president's side and even a future challenger for the presidency in 2009.

On other issues of foreign policy, the divides among conservatives are not so clear. On regional policy, negotiations with America , and the country's confrontational stance toward Israel , the pragmatists do not differ markedly from the hard-liners. Their push for more active diplomatic engagement on many of these issues makes their positions seem more reasonable--which is, admittedly, a low bar when compared to a president who denies the Holocaust and glad-hands dictators around the world.

On economic policy, the differences are starker. Most in Iranian politics agree that Ahmadinejad's economic policies have brought Iranians substantively higher inflation, a depleted oil stabilization fund amid historically high oil prices, significant capital flight, and a generalized sense of economic disenchantment across wide swathes of the population. Fifty economists signed a series of open letters to Ahmadinejad criticizing his handling of the economy and dozens of parliamentarians have publicly lambasted the president on economic issues; the president even admitted himself in February that the economy needs "major surgery."

The pragmatic conservatives, along with the reformists and possibly a slate of independents, do not want Ahmadinejad to be the surgeon and thus will likely challenge him on his expansionary spending, which is causing inflation, and his policies that hurt the private sector, which have slowed growth. Here is where Ahmadinejad is vulnerable: He won his own election in 2005 on a populist platform of delivering to the poor and the struggling middle class--a promise he hasn't kept. If they can succeed in pushing their agenda, they will deal a major blow to Ahmedinejad's re-election prospects in 2009.

But the pragmatic conservatives will have to work hard to beat Ahmadinejad at his own populist game; in the past, they have often failed to connect deeply with Iranians, playing better in Davos and on the conference circuit than at home, where they are not adept at populist campaigning. One such leader, current Tehran mayor and former Revolutionary Guardsman Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, mingled and met with leading officials from the European Union recently but had turned off hard-liners and working-class voters in Iran with his stylish Ray-Bans and Top Gun swagger; after losing to Ahmadinejad in 2005, he will have to change his tactics to succeed in a rumored 2009 presidential bid.